National Girl Scout Cookie Weekend this coming weekend

Facebook Twitter Google+ LinkedIn Reddit WhatsApp

Girl Scouts of Virginia Skyline Council will join other Girl Scout councils across the United States February 23–25 to participate in National Girl Scout Cookie Weekend 2018. This celebration rings in a new century of fun, learning, and excitement that selling cookies has powered for girls over the past 101 years.

The weekend will highlight some of the most creative and successful Girl Scout Cookie entrepreneurs from Virginia Skyline Council, as well as the positive change that cookie earnings make possible in local Virginia communities. One hundred percent of the net revenue girls raise through cookie sales funds local Girl Scout council and troop programs and community projects, so customers who purchase cookies are making an important investment in their community and supporting fun and formative leadership experiences for girls.

During Girl Scout Cookie season, each amazing young G.I.R.L. (Go-getter, Innovator, Risk-taker, Leader)™ not only sells delicious cookies but also builds life skills, such as goal setting, people skills, and business ethics—all essential to 21st century leadership. And the more cookies girls sell, the more earnings they have to power impactful community projects and personal enrichment experiences, like camping and traveling. Girls set goals to decide how they want to invest the funds they earn from their sales. From Charlottesville to Lynchburg to Roanoke, Girl Scouts are doing amazing things made possible by each and every cookie sale.

“National Girl Scout Cookie Weekend is a powerful way to celebrate the cookie sale as well as inform the public on the educational value of the cookie sale,” stated Nikki Williams, CEO of Girl Scouts of Virginia Skyline Council. “The Girl Scout Cookie Program effectively prepares the next generation of female leaders as well the earnings generated from the cookie program have a meaningful impact on their respective communities, giving girls the means to take action to address important issues. The Girl Scout Cookie Sale is a wonderfully fun way to transform girls into leaders who effect positive change within their communities.”

National Girl Scout Cookie Weekend offers enterprising girls a chance to show off their cookie-selling skills by participating in booth, door-to-door, and digital sales throughout the country. During this year’s cookie weekend, hungry customers will be able to get their hands on their favorite Girl Scout Cookies, like Thin Mints and Carmel deLites as well as the newly popular Girl Scout S’mores cookies—so join in on the fun this National Girl Scout Cookie Weekend! To find Girl Scouts selling cookies near you, visit www.girlscoutcookies. org or use the official Girl Scout Cookie Finder app, free on iOS and Android devices.

Related Stories