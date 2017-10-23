 jump to example.com
 

National Black Farmers Association endorses Ralph Northam for governor

Published Monday, Oct. 23, 2017, 10:37 am

ralph northamThe National Black Farmers Association today announced its endorsement of Dr. Ralph Northam to be the next governor of Virginia.

“Dr. Northam grew up on a farm himself, and knows the hard work it takes to be successful in this work,” said NBFA Founder and President John Wesley Boyd Jr. “He also knows that inequity exists in the system, and has proven he’ll listen to these concerns, and work to correct them. I am confident in our endorsement of Ralph Northam, knowing he’ll stand up for the civil rights of all our members, and make sure they have the resources, training, and access to economic development necessary to keep our industry thriving.”

Northam has been a supporter of Virginia’s Agriculture and Forestry Industries Development program, which provides seed money for projects that create value-added agriculture or forestry products in the Commonwealth, and requires those who benefit from the program to source at least 30 percent of their products from Virginia farms, boosting agribusiness.

“I’m proud to receive the endorsement of NBFA, whose farmers represent the entrepreneurship and ideals of small business development,” said Dr. Ralph Northam. “I learned a lot of lessons growing up on my family’s farm on the Eastern Shore, but the most important is that you reap what you sow. Here in Virginia, we’re blessed to have a thriving agricultural economy. But if we want to continue to grow our agricultural economy — and in turn, create opportunities for our rural communities to thrive — we have to commit to continued and expanded investment. Virginia is my home, which is why I’m committed to approaching economic growth by utilizing the success of our agricultural sector.”

The National Black Farmers Association is a non-profit organization representing African American farmers and their families in the United States, serving tens of thousands of members nationwide.

 

