Nate Reed rolls Squirrels to series split

Published Sunday, Jul. 16, 2017, 3:01 pm

Flying Squirrels newcomer Nate Reed tossed seven strong innings and induced 15 ground ball outs to roll over Harrisburg (37-55) 6-2 on Sunday afternoon at The Diamond. Reed also struck out four batters to pick up the win in his first start with Richmond. Jerry Sands two-run triple spearheaded a four-run fourth inning to put the Squirrels (38-53emo) on top in the series finale. The Richmond win split the series with Harrisburg to wrap up the four-game homestand. The Squirrels will begin a two-city, seven-day trip to Erie and Akron on Monday at 7:05 p.m.

richmond flying squirrelsHarrisburg struck early in the series finale on Sunday, plating a run on three hits in the first inning. Khayyan Norfork doubled with one out and came around to score on a base hit off the bat of Jose Marmolejos for a 1-0 lead. Nate Reed then induced an inning-ending double play to limit the damage.

Reed recovered quickly after the first, picking up six consecutive ground ball outs. He was able to produce 15 ground outs, four strikeouts, a pick off and only one line drive out in the contest.

Early on, Richmond struggled to generate runners against Harrisburg right-hander Wirkin Estevez Caleb Gindl – making his Richmond debut – walked on four pitches to begin the first inning and C.J. Hinojosa followed first two batters in the first reached base before Estevez receieved a fly out and double play to end the frame.

Estevez retired the side in order in the second and again in the third inning before an error snapped a string of seven consecutive batters retired. Hinojosa reached on a botched ball to second base to start the inning and advanced to third base on a hit-and-run. Jerry Sands then brought both runners home with a triple of the top of the right center field wall, taking a 2-1 lead. Richmond sent 10 batters to the plate and scored four runs in the inning on five hits and two errors. K.C Hobson delivered a sacrifice fly and Gindl reached on an error to score the third and fourth runs of the inning.

The Squirrels continued the offensive attack in the fifth inning, stretching the lead to 6-1. Estevez walked Schroder to begin the inning and Dylan Davis with two outs. After Schroder forced a balk, Rando Moreno delivered a two-run base hit to right field. Moreno’s second hit of the game and tenth RBI of the year.

Estevez (2-1) lasted five innings in the loss for Harrisburg. He allowed six runs (four earned) on seven hits over 78 pitches thrown.

Reed carried on, commanding his sinker ball to get consistent ground outs. Reed also punched out a pair of batters to end the fourth inning and another two to start the sixth. The righty returned for the seventh inning, allowing a run on three hits before getting his second double play of the game to close out the inning and his outing.

Reed (1-1), in his Diamond debut, lasted seven innings to earn his first win since being singed out of the Atlantic League. He allowed the two runs on eight hits with four strikeouts and one walk.

Seth Rosin and Carlos Alvarado each turned in a scoreless inning to finish off the win.

