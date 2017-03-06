N.C. State looks to close season on high note
#13 seed N.C. State (15-16, 4-14 ACC) plays #12 seed Clemson (16-14, 6-12 ACC) at noon in the first round of the ACC Tournament Tuesday played at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.
Team Notes
- NC State closed the regular season Wednesday, falling to Clemson, 78-74. Abdul-Malik Abu led the Pack in scoring, finishing with 18 points. Terry Henderson (13), Dennis Smith, Jr. (13) and Maverick Rowan (12) also reached double figures for NC State.
- Dennis Smith, Jr., was named the ACC Freshman of the Year on Sunday. He joins Hawkeye Whitney (1977) as the only players in NC State history to be named ACC Freshman of the Year. Smith is the first to win the award outright as Whitney shared the 1977 honor with Duke’s Mike Gminski.
- The Pack is the 13 seed in this year’s ACC Tournament. This is the lowest seed NC State has ever been in the ACC Tournament. NC State is 2-1 all-time against the 12th-seed in the ACC Tournament. The Pack defeated Virginia Tech in the 2013 Tournament, 80-63, and Boston College, 78-57, in the 2012 Tournament.
- NC State is 6-2 all-time against Clemson in the ACC Tournament. The Pack won the last ACC Tournament meeting between the two teams, defeating the Tigers 59-57 in the 2010 tournament. This is only the second ACC Tournament meeting between the two programs in the last 23 years.
