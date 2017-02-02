 jump to example.com

Must-know tips for the CPA exam

Published Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017, 10:24 am

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: crystalabbegraham@gmail.com
Phone: 540-949-6574

Accounting professionals hoping to excel in their field and advance their finance careers tend to focus on one route: achieving the CPA designation. Becoming a Certified Public Accountant can open up numerous job opportunities and give accountants the opportunity to pursue higher wages. However, it’s not easy to achieve this prestigious distinction, and many in the accounting field find it takes years before they can boast those three letters next to their names. The most intimidating factor of obtaining CPA status is taking the CPA Exam. This rigorous test puts accounting professionals through the ringer, and is known for being an extremely strenuous endeavor.

 

Create a Rigid Schedule

In order to prepare for the CPA exam to the best of your ability, you’ll need to dedicate plenty of hours to rigorous study. In order to stay on track, it’s a good idea to craft a study schedule, months in advance of when you plan to sit for the exam. Organization is key. Studying while working and maintaining personal relationships isn’t always the easiest endeavor. Making your study time a priority from the get-go can serve you wonderfully as you prepare for the actual exam, and improve your chances of passing on the first go-around. You may consider carving out certain hours each week that must be used for exam preparation. Whether it’s two hours a day or five hours twice a week, giving yourself at least 10 hours of study time a week will make it easier to retain information and prevent the test date from keeping up on you. It’s also important to get away from work and home when studying. Consider renting a shared office space from Sharedesk.net and have a dedicated area for your preparation.

 

Keep It to Yourself

Once you’ve decided to pursue your dreams of career advancement and commit to completing this long spanning program, be careful about who you tell. While it’s an exciting endeavor to be sure, it can also be more difficult than anticipated. The stress of studying and taking the exam alone can be enough to make anyone want to pull their hair out, and combining that with the eager questions from family members and friends about your progress can be disheartening. Instead of shouting out your plans to the world, stay quiet about your goals. It’s common for even the most experienced of accountants to take the exam multiple times before passing, so don’t let the fear of striking out keep you from playing the game.

 

Purchase Study Materials

Don’t count on your personal experience and college studies being enough to get you through the CPA exam. This test covers a wide range of topics, and goes in-depth to certain themes. Be sure you’re better prepared by investing in study materials. Depending on how many times you take the test, with exam fees and study materials combined you shouldn’t expect to pay more than $3,000. That’s a small price to pay for the opportunity for a better salary and higher title in your company. The best CPA exam guides offer resource materials and mock exams that you can take over and over again in preparation.

 

Take Practice Tests

Far and above one of the best ways to prepare for the CPA Exam, or any certification test for that matter, is to take mock exams with sample questions. Don’t take these sample tests at your leisure; set up days that mimic the hours you’ll have when sitting for the actual exam. This will help you plan out how much time you can spend on each question, and provide you with important insight into your strong and weaker areas of focus. If you’re looking for ways

If you’re considering taking the CPA Exam, there are many strategies that you can use to you advantage to better your chances of succeeding on your first attempt. Keep these tips in mind and be on your way to career advancement.

Discussion
 
Top News
 
a

Gillespie, Northam lead early polling in Virginia governor’s race

A new Christopher Newport University poll has Ed Gillespie and Ralph Northam as the early favorites in the 2017 Virginia governor’s race.

Poll: Support for Trump impeachment ratchets up

A week ago, 35 percent of Americans wanted to impeach President Trump. A new poll has a higher number backing impeachment.

Sponsor Augusta Free Press ACC Tournament coverage from NYC

Augusta Free Press is NYC-bound! Join us in Brooklyn for the 2017 ACC Tournament. Your business can be a part of the action starting at $100.

Viewpoints examines Super Bowl TV commercials

Viewpoints examines the hype around Super Bowl commercials with Dr. Talé Mitchell, a professor in the School of Media Arts and Design at JMU.

Virginia hospitals support 125K jobs, generate $40 billion in economic activity

Hospitals in Virginia serve as community pillars that provide public access to essential health services and are economic cornerstones.

Doug Walker appointed interim county executive in Albemarle County

Former Waynesboro city manager Doug Walker has been appointed Interim County Executive for Albemarle County effective February 1.

Community Foundation names new officers, adds two to board

Carl Rosberg has been named chair of the board of directors of the Community Foundation of the Central Blue Ridge

Goodlatte, staff under fire for work on Trump immigration executive order

Remember when Bob Goodlatte was concerned about executive overreach and the separation of powers? That was so Obama era.

Street Knowledge with Chris Graham: Low End Podcast Theory

Chris Graham waxes poetic about favorite podcasts that he had to drop, and misadventures in trying to find new ones to replace them.

Goodlatte defends staff work on Trump immigration order

Bob Goodlatte has come under fire amid reports that members of his staff worked on the president's executive order on immigration.

 
Recent News


Viewpoints


Hosts Chris Graham and Crystal Graham of Augusta Free Press highlight local news and newsmakers with an emphasis on the Shenandoah Valley on Viewpoints on WVPT.

Show airs Wednesday nights at 7:30 p.m.

Your One-Stop Media Shop

Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 