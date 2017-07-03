Musicians to turn up the talent nightly at State Fair of Virginia

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube

Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net Phone: 540-949-6574

Soulful bluegrass, catchy country, retro ‘80s hits and an artist with more than 50 Top 40 hits round out this year’s State Fair of Virginia musical lineup.

The live music will bring the best of Virginia’s musical talents to the main stage for all 10 days of the fair. Shows will be performed at 7 p.m. and are free with a paid admission.

“There is no better way to embrace the cultural depth of the commonwealth than to incorporate our own musicians and bands in live performances at the State Fair. Our goal for 2017 was to showcase Virginia-based bands and artists,” said Marlene Pierson-Jolliffe, the fair’s executive director. “More than 300 artists submitted information, and we are excited about our final lineup.”

The musical menagerie includes artists from the Crooked Road music series, which highlights the traditional music of Southwest Virginia. On Sept. 30, Crooked Road artists the New Ballard Branch Bogtrotters, Five Mile Mountain Road and Adam McPeak and Mountain Thunder will share their bluegrass talents with fairgoers. In addition, other Crooked Road performers will be featured in the new Pavilion Porch Performance Area in the fair’s Harvest Landing.

The 10-day lineup will conclude with country artist and Lynchburg native Phil Vassar on Oct. 8. Vassar has enjoyed multiple hits as both a songwriter and a performer and has performed with Tim McGraw, Alan Jackson and Jo Dee Messina. He has 10 No. 1 hits, 15 Top 10 hits and 26 Top 40 songs, including Just Another Day in Paradise, Carlene and Six Pack Summer.

The State Fair music series will kick off Sept. 29 with Love Canon, a Charlottesville band that infuses ‘80s cover songs with a bluegrass bent. The group covers hits like ZZ Top’s Legs, Don Henley’s Boys of Summer and Cyndi Lauper’s Girls Just Wanna Have Fun.

Other artists scheduled to take the stage include Nick Smith, a graduate of Fluvanna County High School, on Oct. 1. Smith currently lives in Nashville and is recording an album. On Oct. 2 Hampton Roads’ high-energy Dave Cynar Band will perform songs from legends like Johnny Cash and Merle Haggard, and original tunes.

On Oct. 3, Richmond big hair band Teaze will pay tribute to rock’s most outrageous era. The band covers anthems from Bon Jovi, Poison and Van Halen.

On Oct. 4, the excitement will continue with SaraJane McDonald and Sweetfire. McDonald is a farmer’s daughter from the Shenandoah Valley who sings about farmers’ daughters and other hardworking rural residents. Her vocal talents have been compared to those of Miranda Lambert and Carrie Underwood.

Justin Trawick and the Common Good will bring an Americana sound to the stage on Oct. 5. Described as a mix of Bob Schneider, G. Love, Old Crow Medicine Show and David Gray, this Arlington-based band plays everything from bluegrass to hip hop.

On Oct. 6, Three Sheets to the Wind will blow onto the stage with classics from the ‘70s and ‘80s. The RVA-based group was named best band by Richmond’s Style Weekly readers seven years in a row and has been called “America’s #1 Tribute to Yacht Rock.”

FireHouse originates from nearby Charlotte, N.C., and includes Richmond-based band members. It was named Best New Hard Rock/Metal Band at the 1991 American Music Awards. The band will perform Oct. 7.

The 2017 State Fair of Virginia will run from Sept. 29 through Oct. 8. Information is available at StateFairVa.org.

The State Fair is held each fall at its permanent home at The Meadow Event Park in Caroline County. The fair’s mission is to increase agricultural and natural resource awareness and interest through educational programs, exhibitions and competitions in a fun, family-friendly setting.