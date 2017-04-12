Musical on skates: Xanadu coming to the stage at the Wayne Theatre

It’s a musical on skates, and it’s coming to the stage at the Wayne Theatre in May. Xanadu: The Musical opens May 5 for the first of six shows over two weekends.

The local production of the Tony Award-nominated musical is being directed by Hank Fitzgerald and stars Erin Tawney, Aaron Crosby and Jeff Ryman.

“We have a talented local cast and production group putting this together. This will be a treat for fans of the Wayne and fans of musical theater,” said Tracy Straight, the executive director of the Wayne Theatre.

The musical is based on the 1980 Universal Pictures cult classic movie of the same title, which starred Olivia Newton-John and Gene Kelly and featured an original score composed by pop-rock legends Jeff Lynne and John Farrar.

Featuring the hit songs “Magic,” “Suddenly,” “Strange Magic” and “Evil Women,” the show will help those who remember the ’80s wax a bit nostalgic.

Xanadu runs back-to-back weekends – May 5-7 and May 12-14. Friday and Saturday night shows at 7. Sunday performances at 3 p.m.

As a bonus, there will be a dance party each Saturday night.

Tickets are $22 for adults and $15 for students.

The Wayne Theatre is located at 521 W. Main St. in Waynesboro.

Info: (540) 943-9999 or waynetheatre.org.