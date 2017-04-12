 jump to example.com

Musical on skates: Xanadu coming to the stage at the Wayne Theatre

Published Wednesday, Apr. 12, 2017, 1:39 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

xanaduIt’s a musical on skates, and it’s coming to the stage at the Wayne Theatre in May. Xanadu: The Musical opens May 5 for the first of six shows over two weekends.

The local production of the Tony Award-nominated musical is being directed by Hank Fitzgerald and stars Erin Tawney, Aaron Crosby and Jeff Ryman.

“We have a talented local cast and production group putting this together. This will be a treat for fans of the Wayne and fans of musical theater,” said Tracy Straight, the executive director of the Wayne Theatre.

The musical is based on the 1980 Universal Pictures cult classic movie of the same title, which starred Olivia Newton-John and Gene Kelly and featured an original score composed by pop-rock legends Jeff Lynne and John Farrar.

Featuring the hit songs “Magic,” “Suddenly,” “Strange Magic” and “Evil Women,” the show will help those who remember the ’80s wax a bit nostalgic.

Xanadu runs back-to-back weekends – May 5-7 and May 12-14. Friday and Saturday night shows at 7. Sunday performances at 3 p.m.

As a bonus, there will be a dance party each Saturday night.

Tickets are $22 for adults and $15 for students.

The Wayne Theatre is located at 521 W. Main St. in Waynesboro.

Info: (540) 943-9999 or waynetheatre.org.

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
Perriello would propose constitutional amendment to protect woman’s right to choose
Fishburne Military School cadets use virtual reality to develop problem solving skills
Syria missile attack: Is this whole thing a work?
Virginia Tech researcher seeks new ways to treat aggressive brain tumors
Belmont Bridge pedestrian reconfiguration update
Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance crowdsources ideas
Squirrels end odd night with 10th inning walk-off
Liberty scores season-high in runs in rout of James Madison
Salem’s seven-run fifth sinks Lynchburg
Men’s lacrosse: No. 18 UVA rolls to win over Robert Morris, 13-7
Six-run seventh pushes EMU past SVU, 12-8
No. 12 UVA knocks off VCU, 9-4
New robotics teaching lab enhances engineers’ skills
Kaine urges Trump to empower states in fight against opioid epidemic
The 3 Redneck Tenors coming to the Wayne Theatre
Warner, 20 colleagues demand explanation from United Airlines
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 