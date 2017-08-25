Music, puppets and pogo stunts will keep State Fair attendees entertained

Some of Virginia’s best musicians and new, roving entertainers will jazz up this year’s State Fair of Virginia entertainment.

At 7 p.m. nightly, live performances will bring the best of Virginia’s musical talents to the main stage for all 10 days of the fair.

Roving entertainment will include The Amazing Giants, who juggle, hoop dance and perform aerial acts. Also on the move will be the Agri-Puppets; Boomer the dog “drives” around the grounds singing and sharing agriculture facts, and other puppets appear in a musical show with seating.

The XPogo Stunt Team will amaze fairgoers as they fly through the air performing gravity-defying stunts.

“We are excited about all of our entertainment—from the music that showcases Virginia-based bands and artists, to eclectic and exciting ground attractions,” said Marlene Pierson-Jolliffe, the fair’s executive director.

The musical menagerie includes artists from the Crooked Road music series, which highlights traditional music of Southwest Virginia. On Sept. 30, Crooked Road artists the New Ballard Branch Bogtrotters, Five Mile Mountain Road and Adam McPeak and Mountain Thunder will share their bluegrass talents with fairgoers. In addition, other Crooked Road performers will be featured in the new Pavilion Porch Performance Area in the fair’s Harvest Landing. Crooked Road performances are being made possible with support from the Virginia Commission for the Arts Performing Arts Touring Assistance.

The State Fair music series will kick off Sept. 29 with Love Canon, a Charlottesville band that infuses ‘80s cover songs with a bluegrass bent. Other artists include Nick Smith, who’s from Fluvanna County, on Oct. 1 and Hampton Roads’ high-energy Dave Cynar Band, which performs songs from legends like Johnny Cash and Merle Haggard, on Oct. 2.

On Oct. 3 Richmond big hair band Teaze will pay tribute to rock’s most outrageous era. On Oct. 4 the excitement will continue with SaraJane McDonald and Sweetfire. McDonald is a Shenandoah Valley native whose vocals have been compared to those of Miranda Lambert and Carrie Underwood. Justin Trawick and the Common Good will bring an Americana sound to the stage on Oct. 5.

On Oct. 6 the RVA-based Three Sheets to the Wind will blow onto the stage with classics from the ‘70s and ‘80s. FireHouse from nearby Charlotte, N.C., which includes Richmond-based band members, will perform Oct. 7.

The 10-day musical lineup will conclude with country artist and Lynchburg native Phil Vassar on Oct. 8.

In addition to the music and new entertainment, favorites like the racing pigs of Rosaire’s Royal Racers, chainsaw carver Ben Risney and professional rodeos will be returning. Rosaire’s will race every day, Risney will be carving daily, and the rodeos are scheduled for Oct. 5 and 6.

All entertainment is FREE with a paid admission.

To purchase a discount admission ticket, buy online at StateFairVa.org or at participating Walgreens stores before Sept. 29.

The 2017 State Fair of Virginia will run from Sept. 29 through Oct. 8. Information is available at StateFairVa.org.

The State Fair is held each fall at its permanent home at The Meadow Event Park in Caroline County. The fair’s mission is to increase agricultural and natural resource awareness and interest through educational programs, exhibitions and competitions in a fun, family-friendly setting.