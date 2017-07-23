 jump to example.com

Music Feeds Us announces Charlottesville concert to benefit Blue Ridge Area Food Bank

Published Sunday, Jul. 23, 2017, 12:00 am

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

Music Feeds Us, led by Artistic Director Fitz Gary, will present a string quartet concert to benefit the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank.

music feeds usThe concert will take place in Charlottesville on Friday, August 18th at 7:30 PM at Westminster Presbyterian Church with a program of string quartets by Haydn, Golijov, and Mendelssohn. Returning guest artists joining Fitz Gary are Jinjoo Cho, winner of the 2014 International Violin Competition of Indianapolis, Eric Wong, violist of the Cavani String Quartet in residence at the Cleveland Institute of Music, and Madeline Fayette, cellist for the Carnegie Hall and Juilliard program Ensemble Connect.

Celebrating their sixth season, Music Feeds Us – a concert series and educational program originating in Charlottesville – promotes hunger relief. During the past five years their concerts have raised over 110,000 meals for food banks in Virginia. In addition to chamber music benefit concerts, Music Feeds Us has collaborated with arts organizations, libraries, and schools to promote both classical music and hunger awareness. Fitz Gary, Founder and Artistic Director, defines the mission of the chamber music–service organization as “communicating social responsibility through classical music, by uniting communities in an effort to alleviate hunger.”

This May, Music Feeds Us presented concerts in Norfolk, as part of the Virginia Arts Festival, and in Staunton. The quartet will also be presenting a concert in Virginia Beach on August 17th before performing their final concert of the season in Charlottesville.

The Blue Ridge Area Food Bank serves an average of 115,000 people per month. Every dollar raised provides four meals for the food bank. 1 in 6 children in the Blue Ridge are struggles with hunger. Music Feeds Usrequests canned-food and monetary donations for the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank. Our goal for 2017 is to exceed a cumulative 150,000 meals. Music Feeds Us thanks you in advance for your participation, generosity, and your donation! We announce with great pleasure our first raffle and wish to thank our two famous restaurants – Aromas and Fleurie – for their generous donations of a gift of dinner for two to this raffle. Raffle tickets are free and are available at the concert.

For more information please visit www.musicfeedsus.org

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
Seth Megginson: ACC Coastal Division preview
Squirrels struggles continue: Streak reaches five
Route 250 bridge project requires additional construction
Liz O’Donnell: The false choice of working daughters
Cube Fest features the latest in immersive sound
EMU partners with Goshen College to offer online Doctor of Nursing Practice
Route 29 Solutions Traffic Alert: Week of July 24-28
Indestructible virus yields secret to creating super-durable materials
Why do antimicrobial soaps and other similar products get such a bad rap from health and environmental advocates?
Culpeper District Traffic Alert: Week of July 24-28
Two-out hitting fuels 3-2 Hillcats victory
Motorcyclist dead in accident in Augusta County
Eating cucumbers helps keep you hydrated
National Farmers Market Week celebrates growing connection between farmers and consumers
McAuliffe: Agriculture, forestry economic impact has increased by $21 billion
Prepare your home for thunderstorms, lightning
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 