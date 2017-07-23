Music Feeds Us announces Charlottesville concert to benefit Blue Ridge Area Food Bank

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube

Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net Phone: 540-949-6574

Music Feeds Us, led by Artistic Director Fitz Gary, will present a string quartet concert to benefit the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank.

The concert will take place in Charlottesville on Friday, August 18th at 7:30 PM at Westminster Presbyterian Church with a program of string quartets by Haydn, Golijov, and Mendelssohn. Returning guest artists joining Fitz Gary are Jinjoo Cho, winner of the 2014 International Violin Competition of Indianapolis, Eric Wong, violist of the Cavani String Quartet in residence at the Cleveland Institute of Music, and Madeline Fayette, cellist for the Carnegie Hall and Juilliard program Ensemble Connect.

Celebrating their sixth season, Music Feeds Us – a concert series and educational program originating in Charlottesville – promotes hunger relief. During the past five years their concerts have raised over 110,000 meals for food banks in Virginia. In addition to chamber music benefit concerts, Music Feeds Us has collaborated with arts organizations, libraries, and schools to promote both classical music and hunger awareness. Fitz Gary, Founder and Artistic Director, defines the mission of the chamber music–service organization as “communicating social responsibility through classical music, by uniting communities in an effort to alleviate hunger.”

This May, Music Feeds Us presented concerts in Norfolk, as part of the Virginia Arts Festival, and in Staunton. The quartet will also be presenting a concert in Virginia Beach on August 17th before performing their final concert of the season in Charlottesville.

The Blue Ridge Area Food Bank serves an average of 115,000 people per month. Every dollar raised provides four meals for the food bank. 1 in 6 children in the Blue Ridge are struggles with hunger. Music Feeds Usrequests canned-food and monetary donations for the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank. Our goal for 2017 is to exceed a cumulative 150,000 meals. Music Feeds Us thanks you in advance for your participation, generosity, and your donation! We announce with great pleasure our first raffle and wish to thank our two famous restaurants – Aromas and Fleurie – for their generous donations of a gift of dinner for two to this raffle. Raffle tickets are free and are available at the concert.

For more information please visit www.musicfeedsus.org