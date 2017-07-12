Municipal Band of Charlottesville’s 95th Summer Concert Series continues at The Paramount Theater
Published Wednesday, Jul. 12, 2017, 12:00 am
Front Page » Events » Municipal Band of Charlottesville’s 95th Summer Concert Series continues at The Paramount Theater
The Charlottesville Municipal Band’s 95th Summer Concert Series continues at The Paramount on Tuesday, July 18 at 7:30PM.
This concert series is free to attend.
The July 18 performance, which is the second concert in the series, will feature Music Director Stephen R. Layman, Assistant Conductor Charles J. Torian, and Guest Artist Dick Orange, Sinatra-style singer.
This performance will be followed by two additional shows on August 1 and August 15. Guest artists include veteran musician Ray Caddell for the August 1 performance and clarinetist Nancy Garlick for the August 15 performance.
For more information on the Municipal Band of Charlottesville’s 95th Summer Concert Series and the most up-t0-date program information, visit www.theparamount.net.
