Charlottesville Municipal Band to wrap Summer Concert Series

Published Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017, 12:00 am

The Charlottesville Municipal Band’s 95th Summer Concert Series closes at The Paramount Theater on Tuesday, August 15 at 7:30PM.

municipal band of charlottesvilleThis concert series is free to attend. As this popular event is always well-attended, we encourage patrons to arrive early.

The August 15 performance, which is the final concert at The Paramount in the series, will feature Music Director Stephen R. Layman and Guest Artist Nancy Garlick, former Principle Clarinetist of the Charlottesville University Symphony and founder of the Albemarle Ensemble.

For more information on the Municipal Band of Charlottesville’s 95th Summer Concert Series and the most up-to-date program information, visit www.theparamount.net.

 

