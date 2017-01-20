Movie on Augusta County WWII POW camp screening at the Wayne Theatre

The Wayne Theatre is hosting a screening of a documentary about an Augusta County World War II POW camp.

“In This Land: The Camp Lyndhurst Saga/German Prisoners of War in The Old Dominion”, produced by the Waynesboro-based Alpha Vision Films, is based on a book by historian Gregory L. Owen.

Owen and filmmaker James Overton collaborated on the project, which chronicles the history of a POW camp at what is now the popular tourist destination Sherando Lake.

Originally built during the depression to house workers in The Civilian Conservation Corps, at the outbreak of World War II, what became known as Camp Shenandoah was used for Civilian Public Service assignees who served there as officially designated conscientious objectors.

During WWII, it became a prisoner of war camp for nearly 300 German soldiers working in the farms of the Shenandoah Valley.

Owen’s book, “The Longest Patrol,” is a biography of one of the prisoners in the camp, Karl Baumann, who returned after the war and raised his family in Stuarts Draft, roughly 10 miles from where he had been a prisoner during the war.

Baumann’s story is prominently featured in the film.

Details

“In This Land: The Camp Lyndhurst Saga/German Prisoners of War in The Old Dominion” will be screened at the Wayne on Tuesday, Jan. 24, at 7 p.m. at the Wayne.

Admission is pay what you will.