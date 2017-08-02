 jump to example.com

Where the Mountains Meet the Sky: New exhibit at Wayne Theatre

Published Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017, 2:41 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

A new exhibit featuring the works of Montana artists will premiere at the Wayne Theatre Exhibit Gallery on Sept. 7.

Where the Mountains Meet the Sky is a special invitational exhibit curated for the Wayne Theatre by Liz Moss. Moss was the director of the Hockaday Museum of Art in Kalispell, Mont., and developed relationships with many accomplished artists of the region.

Northwest Montana is home to Glacier National Park, the Bob Marshall Wilderness and Flathead Lake. The area is rich in history, lore, and tradition and still holds much of the mystique of the Old West. Mountain ranges, lakes and national parks all contribute to a vast area of pristine wilderness.

After the long Montana winters, artists escape to paint “plein air” where nature is the muse and the boundaries of inspiration are limitless.

The exhibition at the Wayne Theatre brings the work of 12 Montana artists to Virginia to share their deep love of the West. The exhibit will feature Montana landscapes, Native Americans paintings and sculptures that will transports the viewer to a magical place, Where the Mountains Meet the Sky.

Participating artists: Rob Akey, Tabby Ivy, Shelle Lindholm, Peter Moore, Nick Oberling, Mark Ogle, Lee Proctor, Paul Surber, Echo Ukrainetz, Ron Ukrainetz, Rachel Warner, & Ken Yarus.

 

Where the Mountains Meet the Sky

Dates: Sept. 7-Nov. 26

Opening Reception: Thursday, Sept. 7, 5-7 p.m.

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
Governors: Immediate action required to stabilize health insurance marketplaces
Augusta County announces tourism grant awards
Street Knowledge with Chris Graham: Inside the Wayne Theatre’s Shrek
Meet and greet with Dwight Gooden at P-Nats Aug. 19 game
Sen. Warner on Veterans Choice Program, V-A leases
New Veterans Services effort to help servicemembers transition to civilian life
UVA enlists robotic help to enhance blood testing
Cedar Creek and Belle Grove National Historical Park announces special programs, events for August
European cross-cultural experience examines women’s Reformation history
Coming to Altria Theater: Second show added for Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone
Sicnarf Loopstok has career night in 9-2 Hillcats win
Squirrels streak halted: Sea Dogs snag opener
Grey Finwood named VMI baseball volunteer assistant
Tom Sox top Generals, end Waynesboro VBL summer run
Warner, Kaine join senators introducing bill to reduce prescription drug costs
Senators introduce bill to improve cybersecurity of IoT devices
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 