Where the Mountains Meet the Sky: New exhibit opens at Wayne Theatre

Published Tuesday, Sep. 5, 2017, 1:41 pm

A new exhibit featuring the works of Montana artists will premiere at the Wayne Theatre Exhibit Gallery on Thursday.

where the mountains meet the skyWhere the Mountains Meet the Sky is a special invitational exhibit curated for the Wayne Theatre by Liz Moss. Moss was the director of the Hockaday Museum of Art in Kalispell, Mont., and developed relationships with many accomplished artists of the region.

Northwest Montana is home to Glacier National Park, the Bob Marshall Wilderness and Flathead Lake. The area is rich in history, lore, and tradition and still holds much of the mystique of the Old West. Mountain ranges, lakes and national parks all contribute to a vast area of pristine wilderness.

After the long Montana winters, artists escape to paint “plein air” where nature is the muse and the boundaries of inspiration are limitless.

The exhibition at the Wayne Theatre brings the work of 12 Montana artists to Virginia to share their deep love of the West. The exhibit will feature Montana landscapes, Native Americans paintings and sculptures that will transport the viewer to a magical place, Where the Mountains Meet the Sky.

Participating artists: Rob Akey, Tabby Ivy, Shelle Lindholm, Peter Moore, Nick Oberling, Mark Ogle, Lee Proctor, Paul Surber, Echo Ukrainetz, Ron Ukrainetz, Rachel Warner, & Ken Yarus.

 

Where the Mountains Meet the Sky

  • Dates: Sept. 7-Nov. 26
  • Opening Reception: Thursday, Sept. 7, 5-7 p.m.
