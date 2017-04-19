Mountain And Valley Solar Co-op selects Sigora Solar to serve group

The Mountain And Valley Solar Co-op has selected Sigora Solar to install solar panels for the 68-member group. Co-op members selected Sigora Solar through a competitive bidding process over four other firms.

“We at Sigora feel incredibly honored to be part of this amazing co-op forming right in our backyard,” said Jon Proffit of Sigora Solar. “We are eager to get started and can’t wait to meet the wonderful co-op members that are making this movement happen.”

VA SUN expands access to solar by educating Virginians about the benefits of distributed solar energy, helping them organize group solar installations, and strengthening Virginia’s solar policies, as well as its community of solar supporters. The group has helped hundreds of Virginians go solar.

“The solar co-op has been an excellent resource for learning about solar – both from the organizers and the other co-op members,” said co-op member Steve Mumbauer. “I am looking forward to working with Sigora to see just how much of our own green energy we can produce.”

The co-op is open to new members through the end of June. Augusta, Highland, Rockbridge, and Rockingham County residents interested in joining the co-op can sign up at www.vasun.org/mountain-and-valley.

Joining the co-op is not a commitment to purchase panels. Sigora Solar will provide each co-op member with an individualized proposal. By going solar as a group and choosing a single installer, each participant generally saves up to 20% off the cost of their system.