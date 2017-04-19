Mountain And Valley Solar Co-op selects Sigora Solar to serve group
Published Wednesday, Apr. 19, 2017, 6:51 pm
Front Page » Business » Mountain And Valley Solar Co-op selects Sigora Solar to serve group
Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574
The Mountain And Valley Solar Co-op has selected Sigora Solar to install solar panels for the 68-member group. Co-op members selected Sigora Solar through a competitive bidding process over four other firms.
“We at Sigora feel incredibly honored to be part of this amazing co-op forming right in our backyard,” said Jon Proffit of Sigora Solar. “We are eager to get started and can’t wait to meet the wonderful co-op members that are making this movement happen.”
VA SUN expands access to solar by educating Virginians about the benefits of distributed solar energy, helping them organize group solar installations, and strengthening Virginia’s solar policies, as well as its community of solar supporters. The group has helped hundreds of Virginians go solar.
“The solar co-op has been an excellent resource for learning about solar – both from the organizers and the other co-op members,” said co-op member Steve Mumbauer. “I am looking forward to working with Sigora to see just how much of our own green energy we can produce.”
The co-op is open to new members through the end of June. Augusta, Highland, Rockbridge, and Rockingham County residents interested in joining the co-op can sign up at www.vasun.org/mountain-and-valley.
Joining the co-op is not a commitment to purchase panels. Sigora Solar will provide each co-op member with an individualized proposal. By going solar as a group and choosing a single installer, each participant generally saves up to 20% off the cost of their system.
Related
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.
-
Web Design
You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
Learn more about AFP Web Design services.
-
Graphic Design
The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.
-
Marketing
Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
Discussion