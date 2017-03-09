Mount Union sweeps Bridgewater

Mount Union took both ends of a doubleheader from Bridgewater College on Wednesday, winning the opener 7-1 and taking the second game 12-3.

Bridgewater took an early lead in the opener with a run in the second inning. Chris King led off the frame with a single but was erased at second on Jake Bailey‘s groundout. Bailey was safe at second and moved on to third when JT Creed‘s grounder to short was thrown wide of the bag. Luke Paczewskidrove in the run with a groundout, putting the Eagles up 1-0.

Mount Union tied the score with a run in the third inning and grabbed the lead with three runs in the fourth. Joey Keleman led off the fourth inning with a single and scoring on Kyle Spellman’s triple, making the score 2-1. Spellman then scored on a single up the middle by Nick Satovich to make it 3-1. A pair of wild pitches moved Satovich to third and he scored on Conner Koski’s sacrifice fly for a 4-1 Mount Union lead.

The Eagles had just three hits in the opener – all by King.

The Purple Raiders took an early 2-0 lead in the second game with single runs in the first and third innings, but the Eagles scored three times in the fourth to take the lead.’

With one out in the fourth, Kenner Berry reached on a double down the left-field line. With two outs, Creed reached on a throwing error and Berry scored on the play to put the Eagles on the board. Jake Bailey was hit by a pitch to put two runners on and Paczewski followed with a two-run double to left-center, giving the Eagles a 3-2 lead.

Mount Union tied the score with a run in the bottom of the fourth and then put the game away with an eight-run outburst in the fifth inning.

Once again, the Eagles struggled at the plate, finishing the game with just four hits. Paczewski was 2-for-2 with two RBIs to lead the offense.