Motley Shakespeare Players present The Knight of the Burning Pestle

The Motley Shakespeare Players (Motley Shakes), the MFA Company of Mary Baldwin University’s Shakespeare and Performance program, bring to life the story of The Knight of the Burning Pestle, by Francis Beaumont, in a Renaissance-style production where the Motley Players will follow original Elizabethan rehearsal conditions.

This production is full to the brim with clowns, sword fights, and giants as an acting company attempts to put on the play The London Merchant. However, a meddling pair of audience members starts to rebel against the actors, inserting their own wishes onto the play. Will the actors successfully perform their play or will the audience members spoil the whole show with their loud desires? As Ren Style production, Motley Shakes will perform this show with no director, only one week to rehearse the play, and will use cue scripts.

Join Motley Shakes for their performances of The Knight of the Burning Pestle at 7:30 PM on Monday, January 29th, and Tuesday, January 30th, at the American Shakespeare Center’s Blackfriars Playhouse, located at 10 S. Market Street, Staunton, VA. Admission is free, donations accepted.