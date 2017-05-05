 jump to example.com

Moreno hits Squirrels game-winner slightly before stroke of midnight

Published Friday, May. 5, 2017, 8:35 am

Through rain, more rain and extra innings, the Flying Squirrels (10-14) were finally able to end a long night with a 3-2 victory over Bowie (13-13) in 11 innings on Thursday at The Diamond. The game was delayed 1:55 due to rain and finished up at 11:46 p.m.Richmond infielder Rando Moreno guided a base hit up the middle to plate Carlos Garcia for thewinning run. The two teams will play a double header on Friday with Game 1 beginning at 5:30 p.m.

richmond flying squirrelsThe Squirrels were one strike away from ending the game in regulation. With Reyes Moronta on the mound and a runner on second base, Garabez Rosa singled to right field on to tie the game 2-2 and send the contest into extra innings. Moronta was charged with his first blown save of the season, unable to secure the final strike on Rosa.

Moreno ended the lengthy night in the 11th with a two-out single into center field. Garcia started the rally with a two-out base hit to right field for his third hit in the game. Jeff Arnold then worked awalk against reliever Garrett Cleavinger, leading to Moreno’s game-winner. Cleavinger (0-1) suffered the loss for Bowie.

After waiting 1:55 to take the mound, Andrew Suarez wasted no time setting down the Bowie Baysox. Suarez pitched around a flare base hit in the first inning with a pair of strikeouts and added two more K’s to end the second inning. The lefty kept Bowie without a run over his first six innings and used 43 pitches through the first three innings.

With the game tied 1-1 in the bottom the eighth inning, Bowie reliever Tim Berry quickly retired the first two batters prior to Miguel Gomez lashing a single to center field. Berry then walked Chris Shaw and Dylan Davis to load the bases for Richmond’s Ali Castillo. Castillo also drew a walk to bring home a run for a 2-1 lead.

Richmond utilized four relievers including the winning pitcher Jose Flores (1-0). Carlos Alvarado tossed a scoreless eighth inning and added a pair of strikeouts to his growing season total of 25. Mornonta tossed the ninth inning in allowing the game-tying run and Tyler Cyr followed with 1 2/3 innings of work. Cyr left with runners on base in the 11th and was replaced by Flores. Flores walked the first man to load the bases and struck out the next batter to keep the game tied

Richmond manufactured a 1-0 lead with a run in the first inning against Bowie’s Brandon Barker. Hunter Cole worked a one-out walk to get the offense moving for Richmond and advanced to second base on a Miguel Gomez single to left field. After a wild pitch advanced runners to second and third, Chris Shaw brought in the first run of the night via a groundout to shortstop.

The two hurlers exchanged zeroes through the middle innings as the rain continued to fall. Richmond could not take advantage of base runners in the third, fourth and fifth innings. Slade Heathcott blasted a double in the third and Chris Shaw singled to begin the fourth. Carlos Garcia and Rando Moreno both singled in the fifth inning and both were caught trying to steal second base.

The Squirrels once again placed a pair of runner on against Barker in the sixth but could not convert. Hunter Cole lofted his 10th double of the season to right field and Chris Shaw worked a two-out walk. Barker then struck out the next hitter Dylan Davis to end the threat and his outing. Barker tossed six innings and allowed just the one run on six his in taking the no-decision.

Suarez zipped along as the rain let up in theseventh inning. The lefty set down the first two hitters of the seventh inning and recorded the first two strikes on Jeff Kemp. With one swing, Kemp disrupted the outing for Suarez with a deep home run over the left field wall, tying the game 1-1. Suarez finished off inning and closed out his outing with just the one run allowed. He walked one and yielded four hits in the no-decision.

The Squirrels continue an action-packed eightgame, seven-day homestand on Friday with a double header beginning at 5:30 p.m.Friday is the Flying Squirrels rescheduled VCU night with VCU basketball seniors JeQuan Lewis, Torey Burston and Doug Brooks throwing out the ceremonial first pitch prior to the start of Game 2. Game 2 will begin approximately 25 minutes after the conclusion of Game 1. RHP Sam Coonrod (0-2, 3.15) is scheduled to start the first contest while LHP Matt Lujan (1-0, 3.60) will be on the hill for the second. Bowie will counter with LHP John Means (1-1, 1.40) and RHP Lucas Long (3-1, 1.80)

