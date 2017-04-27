 jump to example.com

This Month at the Wayne Theatre: May 2017

Published Thursday, Apr. 27, 2017, 11:35 am

Monday, May 1: Monday at the Movies, “The Adventures of Robin Hood,” two screenings, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Night screening includes a discussion of the film. Pay What You Will. The Wayne Theatre is located at 521 W. Main St. in Waynesboro. Info: (540) 943-9999 or click here.

wayne theatreFriday, May 5: The Wayne Theatre presents Xanadu: The Musical, 7 p.m. Tickets are $22 for adults and $15 for students. The Wayne Theatre is located at 521 W. Main St. in Waynesboro. Info: (540) 943-9999 or click here.

Saturday, May 6: The Wayne Theatre presents Xanadu: The Musical, 7 p.m. Tickets are $22 for adults and $15 for students. The Wayne Theatre is located at 521 W. Main St. in Waynesboro. Info: (540) 943-9999 or click here.

Sunday, May 7: The Wayne Theatre presents Xanadu: The Musical, 7 p.m. Tickets are $22 for adults and $15 for students. The Wayne Theatre is located at 521 W. Main St. in Waynesboro. Info: (540) 943-9999 or click here.

Monday, May 8: Monday at the Movies, “Out of the Past,” two screenings, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Night screening includes a discussion of the film. Pay What You Will. The Wayne Theatre is located at 521 W. Main St. in Waynesboro. Info: (540) 943-9999 or click here.

Tuesday, May 9: The Science Talks Series presents The Changing Environment of Virginia’s Mountain Streams. Lecture by JMU professor Dr. Christine May. Admission is Pay What You Will. The Wayne Theatre is located at 521 W. Main St. in Waynesboro. Info: (540) 943-9999 or click here.

Friday, May 12: The Wayne Theatre presents Xanadu: The Musical, 7 p.m. Tickets are $22 for adults and $15 for students. The Wayne Theatre is located at 521 W. Main St. in Waynesboro. Info: (540) 943-9999 or click here.

Saturday, May 13: The Wayne Theatre presents Xanadu: The Musical, 7 p.m. Tickets are $22 for adults and $15 for students. The Wayne Theatre is located at 521 W. Main St. in Waynesboro. Info: (540) 943-9999 or click here.

Sunday, May 14: The Wayne Theatre presents Xanadu: The Musical, 7 p.m. Tickets are $22 for adults and $15 for students. The Wayne Theatre is located at 521 W. Main St. in Waynesboro. Info: (540) 943-9999 or click here.

Monday, May 15: Monday at the Movies, “Rebel Without a Cause,” two screenings, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Night screening includes a discussion of the film. Pay What You Will. The Wayne Theatre is located at 521 W. Main St. in Waynesboro. Info: (540) 943-9999 or click here.

Thursday, May 18: Barefoot Puppets will be offered at 9:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. in conjunction with the Arts Education series at the Wayne Theatre. Tickets are $7.50 each for students and adults. The Wayne Theatre is located at 521 W. Main St. in Waynesboro. Info: (540) 943-9999 or click here.

Sunday, May 21: Auditions for Shrek: The Musical. Show dates: August 10-13 and 17-20. The Wayne Theatre is located at 521 W. Main St. in Waynesboro. Info: (540) 943-9999 or click here.

Monday, May 22: Monday at the Movies, “Adam’s Rib,” two screenings, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Night screening includes a discussion of the film. Pay What You Will. The Wayne Theatre is located at 521 W. Main St. in Waynesboro. Info: (540) 943-9999 or click here.

Tuesday, May 23: The Wayne Theatre Signature Speaker Series presents Hope Reborn of War-Wilson Rehab Center. Lecture by author and historian Nancy Sorrells. Pay What You Will. Presentation begins at 7 p.m. The Wayne Theatre is located at 521 W. Main St. in Waynesboro. Info: (540) 943-9999 or click here.

Friday, May 26: Letters Home comes to the Wayne Theatre on May 26 at 8 p.m. Letters Home puts the current wars in Afghanistan and Iraq front and center by bringing to life actual letters written by soldiers serving in the Middle East. Tickets are $30. Veterans and military receive 50 percent off ticket prices. The Wayne Theatre is located at 521 W. Main St. in Waynesboro. Info: (540) 943-9999 or click here.

Tuesday, May 30: The Salvation Army of Waynesboro is hosting the inaugural Need Knows No Season Concert on Tuesday, May 30, at the Wayne Theatre. The event features performances by the Jimmy O Band – Jimmy Overton, Sam Morris, Dave Buell, Rusty Whitesell – and The Boogie Kings. Admission is Pay What You Will. You need to reserve seats early in order to guarantee admission. The event begins with a VIP reception at 6 p.m. The concert begins at 7 p.m. Funds raised will benefit social services programs at The Salvation Army. The Wayne Theatre is located at 521 W. Main St. in Waynesboro. Info: (540) 943-9999 or click here.

