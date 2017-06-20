 jump to example.com

Montgomery Hall Park in Staunton now a Virginia landmark

Published Tuesday, Jun. 20, 2017, 12:58 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

Montgomery Hall Park in Staunton has been unanimously approved for inclusion in the Virginia Landmarks Register.

montgomery hall parkDuring a joint meeting of the Virginia State Review Board and the Virginia Board of Historic Resources last Thursday, the boards approved the park’s addition to the state register and also voted to send a nomination to the National Park Service for Montgomery Hall Park’s inclusion in the National Register of Historic Places.

City Council directed staff to seek these historic designations for the park last year. City staff was joined by several others in the community to draft the application and provide historical information on the park, including Frazier Associates (William Frazier & Victoria Leonard), Nancy Sorrells, the Historic Staunton Foundation and the James Madison University’s Archaeology Division under the direction of Dr. Dennis Blanton.

 

About Montgomery Hall Park

The City purchased 148 acres of land in 1946 during the Jim Crow segregation era for use as a park for the local African-American community, and it remained in that capacity until 1969, when it was desegregated and incorporated into the rest of the City park system.

The park’s significance stretched across the state due to the shortage of public parks that were accessible to African-American citizens in most Virginia communities. Montgomery Hall Park was one of very few parks in Virginia that African Americans could visit, and therefore drew visitors by the busload from all over the Commonwealth. Summer visitation numbers reached past 18,000 thanks to the park’s distinct attractiveness and size, plus numerous amenities, including a swimming pool, playgrounds, music and dancing in the park’s historic, two-story brick mansion (a former residence) and more.

Read more about the history of Montgomery Hall Park.

 

About the Virginia Landmarks Register
& the National Register of Historic Places

The Virginia Landmarks Register and the National Register of Historic Places are honorary programs intended to recognize the cultural significance of historic properties to Virginia’s and our nation’s heritage. The national and state registers are official lists of places recognized as having architectural, archaeological or historical significance at the local, state or national level.

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
Aeroprobe Corporation to expand operation in Montgomery County
Rockin’ the Library kicks off 32nd Children’s Literature Conference at Shenandoah University
Game Notes: Turks travel to New Market on Tuesday
Waynesboro Police investigating vehicle vandalisms
Warner presses DHS to disclose information on election hacks in 2016
Music, video games, 3-D printing introduce high schoolers to STEM at summer workshop
Study: Women who fixate on chronic pain more likely to be prescribed opioids
Sweet Dreams Festival in Augusta County on July 22
Marlins rally from early deficit, top Washington Nationals, 8-7
Shenandoah University partners with Wesley Theological Seminary
Rockbridge County: Interstate 81 northbound lane closings begin June 25 for paving
USDA grant to support Virginia farm-to-school programs
Augusta County Tourism announces 2017-2018 grant program
Virginia women’s basketball season tickets on sale
Virginia Quilt Museum sets third annual Textile Study Symposium
July 2017 schedule at Shenandoah Valley Art Center
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 