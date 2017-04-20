Monacan’s Parham signs with VMI

VMI basketball coach Dan Earl announced that Gregory Parham has signed a national letter-of-intent and will join the 2017-18 freshman class in the Keydet basketball program.

Parham, a 6-4, 160, guard from Monacan High School Chesterfield, Va., was the Virginia High School League Coaches Association State Player of the Year in 2015-16 for the VHSL State 4A Championship team. He was twice named VHSL Group 4A first team All-State, Conference 20 Player of the Year, first team All-Conference, and first team All-Regional. Parham was also twice named to the Richmond Times-Dispatch second team All-Metro squad and was tabbed the 2017 4A Regional Player of the Year.

Parham averaged 20 points, 6 rebounds, 6 assists, and 3 steals for Monacan and finished his career third on the VHSL assists list. He has been nominated or participated in the VHSCA All-Star Game, Assist All-American Game, and the 804 All-American game.

A first team All-Academic selection in consecutive years, Parham intends to major in biology.

“We are really excited about Greg Parham’s decision to be the latest to join our VMI Basketball 2017 recruiting class,” said Earl. “Greg has great size and length, as a 6’3 point guard who can really see the floor and has a tremendous ability to distribute the basketball. Greg’s versatility was one thing that stuck out to us throughout the recruiting process. He is a player who can run a team, but also does a great job of getting to the rim and he can score the ball. Finally, he is also a great fit for the culture of our program. He comes from a great family and is a high character young man.”

Parham joins freshman signees Sarju Paul – 6-3, 170 Combo Guard, Daleville, Virginia, Trajen Fahl – 6-8, 180, Forward, Virginia Beach , Virginia, and Jordan Ratcliff, 6-0, 188, Guard, Gibson, North Carolina.