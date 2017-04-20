 jump to example.com

Monacan’s Parham signs with VMI

Published Thursday, Apr. 20, 2017, 6:45 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

vmiVMI basketball coach Dan Earl announced that Gregory Parham has signed a national letter-of-intent and will join the 2017-18 freshman class in the Keydet basketball program.

Parham, a 6-4, 160, guard from Monacan High School Chesterfield, Va., was the Virginia High School League Coaches Association State Player of the Year in 2015-16 for the VHSL State 4A Championship team. He was twice named VHSL Group 4A first team All-State, Conference 20 Player of the Year, first team All-Conference, and first team All-Regional. Parham was also twice named to the Richmond Times-Dispatch second team All-Metro squad and was tabbed the 2017 4A Regional Player of the Year.

Parham averaged 20 points, 6 rebounds, 6 assists, and 3 steals for Monacan and finished his career third on the VHSL assists list. He has been nominated or participated in the VHSCA All-Star Game, Assist All-American Game, and the 804 All-American game.

A first team All-Academic selection in consecutive years, Parham intends to major in biology.

“We are really excited about Greg Parham’s decision to be the latest to join our VMI Basketball 2017 recruiting class,” said Earl. “Greg has great size and length, as a 6’3 point guard who can really see the floor and has a tremendous ability to distribute the basketball. Greg’s versatility was one thing that stuck out to us throughout the recruiting process. He is a player who can run a team, but also does a great job of getting to the rim and he can score the ball. Finally, he is also a great fit for the culture of our program. He comes from a great family and is a high character young man.”

Parham joins freshman signees Sarju Paul – 6-3, 170 Combo Guard, Daleville, Virginia, Trajen Fahl – 6-8, 180, Forward, Virginia Beach , Virginia, and Jordan Ratcliff, 6-0, 188, Guard, Gibson, North Carolina.

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
LiUNA endorses Ralph Northam for governor
Game Notes: No. 11 UVA welcomes Notre Dame for ACC series
Huffstetler announces candidacy for Fifth District Congress seat
McAuliffe announces new economic impact figures for Virginia agritourism industry
Perrantes named to VaSID first team
Augusta Military Academy Museum to host ambassador
Schedule altered for Virginia-Notre Dame weekend series
McAuliffe commutes death sentence of Ivan Teleguz
Easy ways to get to work earlier when you’re not a morning person
Fishburne Military School instructor recognized for innovation in education
Nationals Report: Bryce Harper is back
CTB awards roads contracts totaling $69.6 million
Northam calls for dark money disclosure law
Spectrum Brands to retrain employees in Montgomery County
EMU scores 10 runs, but can’t slow down No. 1 Shenandoah
The need for hiring a reliable essay writing service
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 