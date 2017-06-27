MobileEYES takes vision care to seniors in facilities

More than 15 percent of Americans over the age of 75 report having some sort of vision loss. And this number, from a National Health Interview Survey, doesn’t include data from residents of nursing homes, who are, for many reasons, hard to get survey answers from.

Turns out that seniors in nursing homes are also hard for optometrists to be able to reach.

“Often it’s difficult to send these patients out to outside services. You have to arrange for a transport, a staff member or a family member, depending on the circumstance,” said Dr. Michael P. Gowen of MobileEYES, which offers comprehensive eye care to residents of assisted living facilities, retirement communities, and nursing homes through a wide swath of Virginia.

Gowen founded MobileEYES two years ago with a simple premise.

“We bring the diagnostics to the seniors,” Gowen said. “We will do the diagnostics and have the results that day. It’s not the kind of thing where we do the test, and you have to wait a week to get the results.”

Gowen has been making regular visits to senior facilities dating back to his early years in optometry in the late 1980s. Back in those early years, he would lug around four suitcases of optometric equipment. Today he visits facilities in a custom-designed van that allows Gowen and his team to perform digital retinal imaging, visual field evaluations, optical coherence tomography scanning, electroretinography testing and more on-site.

“We can deliver to any senior community the same level of diagnostic, treatment, and management capabilities that we provide at our offices,” Gowen said.

The service comes at no cost to facilities, but even with that being the case, Gowen said the biggest challenge MobileEYES faces is “just getting in the door.”

“The big thing that is lacking right now is access to patients,” Gowen said.

To Gowen, with 29 years of visiting seniors in facilities, eye care is about quality of life.

“But often the attitude of administrators and even families is, everything is on auto-pilot,” Gowen said. “What they don’t realize is, these people, much more than the average population, they need to be seen. They need eye care, they need dental, they need hearing services. All of this needs to be done, and we’re very much at the tip of the javelin in terms of doing that.”

Story by Chris Graham