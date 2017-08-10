Mission Services Inc. to invest $820,000 to expand IT support operation in Fairfax County

Mission Services Inc. will invest $820,000 to expand its operation in Fairfax County. Virginia successfully competed against Colorado, Florida, Maryland, Ohio, and Texas for the project, which will create 400 new jobs.

“Mission Services’ decision to grow in Fairfax County is a strong testament to the assets Virginia offers in the technology and cybersecurity sectors, including an unparalleled IT infrastructure, cutting-edge education programs and training, and a robust pipeline of talent,” said Governor McAuliffe. “Enhancing the strength of these industries is vital to building the new Virginia economy. We are pleased the company will benefit from the Virginia Jobs Investment Program to help prepare 400 new employees with skills of the 21st century.”

Since its inception in 2010, Mission Services Inc. has become a leading provider of unique and innovative IT support services, with an emphasis on intelligence analysis services, cybersecurity, enterprise architecture, systems engineering, and program management support services. Presently, MSI has cleared staff deployed on four continents providing 24/7 mission critical support to federal and commercial clients. As an agile small business, MSI provides its customers innovative capabilities and extensive domain knowledge by leveraging their team’s expertise, proven industry practices, and leading-edge technologies.

“Virginia’s dynamic and robust IT sector continues to attract the country’s best technology talent, and companies like Mission Services have taken note,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Todd Haymore. “With 70 percent of the world’s internet traffic passing through Northern Virginia data centers, and the region’s close proximity to federal agencies, Fairfax County is an optimal location to facilitate this young company’s success. We are confident MSI will continue to thrive, and we commend this impressive growth.”

“The proximity to our customers, as well as the talent we need to make this company succeed, are some of the many reasons we decided to expand in Virginia,” said Mission Services Inc. President Venkatesh Joshi. “In addition to its proximity to Federal agency headquarters, Northern Virginia’s critical IT infrastructure provides a foundation for MSI’s dynamic workforce. This region is a critical network access point in supporting today’s global internet traffic. It hosts prominent commercial internet exchange points and has been one of the most active data center markets in the country.”

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership will support Mission Services, Inc.’s new job creation through its Virginia Jobs Investment Program (VJIP). VJIP provides consultative services and funding to companies creating new jobs or experiencing technological change to support employee training activities. As a business incentive supporting economic development, VJIP reduces the human resource costs of new and expanding companies. VJIP is state-funded, demonstrating Virginia’s commitment to enhancing job opportunities for its citizens.

“I am delighted to see that MSI is growing and taking advantage of the business climate that we have worked hard to develop in Fairfax County,” said Gerald L. Gordon, Ph.D., President and CEO of the Fairfax County Economic Development Authority. “The Tysons Corner area is a great location for MSI to be close to the company’s clientele, close to the skilled talent it needs to help fulfill the missions of those customers, and in an exciting area that has so much to offer companies and employees.”

“I want to congratulate and thank Mission Services Inc. for investing $820,000 to expand its operation in the Tysons area,” said Delegate Mark Keam. “As an innovative IT support service provider for federal agencies, MSI is another example of a small business that is taking advantage of all that our region has to offer, including robust infrastructure, highly qualified workforce, and state government agencies that are eager to partner with job-creators.”