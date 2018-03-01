Miracle finish gives #1 Virginia buzzer-beating win at Louisville

Louisville led by four with less than a second to go, but two free throws by Ty Jerome, a Cardinal turnover, and a buzzer-beating three by De’Andre Hunter gave #1 Virginia a miraculous 67-66 win on Thursday.

UVA (27-2, 16-1 ACC) trailed by as many as 13 in the second half, but had rallied to tie the game at 58 on a pair of free throws by Jerome with 1:59 left.

A Jerome turnover led to a Raymond Spalding layup that put Louisville back on top with 1:09 left, and an offensive foul on Hunter with 38 seconds left pushed Virginia into the foul game.

Louisville (19-11, 9-8 ACC) went 6-of-8 at the line in the final 38 seconds, and led 66-62 with five seconds left on a pair of free throws by Darius Perry.

Jerome was fouled on a long three with nine-tenths of a second left, and hit the first two shots before aiming to miss the third to allow for an offensive-rebound effort.

Mamadi Diakite was called for a lane violation on the attempt, giving Louisville the ball under the UVA basket.

Deng Adel was called for a traveling violation on the inbounds effort, giving Virginia one last chance.

Jerome, inbounding, found Hunter on the left wing, about five feet behind the three-point line. Hunter threw the ball toward the rim, and it banked in cleanly as time expired.

Virginia had last led at the 15:13 mark, as Louisville led by as many as 13 before going into the break up 32-26.

An Isaiah Wilkins and-one got UVA within three, but a 14-4 Louisville run ended with the Cardinals up 46-33 on an Adel three at the 12:46 mark.

It was still at 10 when Hunter hit a three with 4:14 to go to cut the deficit to 56-49, igniting a 12-2 ‘Hoos run that tied the game on the Jerome charity tosses.

Jerome had 21 points, 18 in the second half, to lead UVA, which shot 55.6 percent from the floor in the second half (15-of-27) after a woeful 31 percent effort (9-of-29) in the opening 20 minutes.

Adel had 18 points to lead Louisville, which shot 41.3 percent (19-of-46) after starting out torrid, hitting 10 of its first 15 from the floor en route to bolting out to the big early lead.





