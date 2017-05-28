Miniaci added to VMI men’s soccer coaching staff

Just weeks removed from announcing his first signing class, VMI men’s soccer head coach Michael Bonelli added Gerard Miniaci to his coaching staff Wednesday.

Miniaci comes to the Institute following three years of coaching the varsity boys’ soccer team at Broadway High School in Broadway, Virginia, just north of Harrisonburg. During this time he also served as a soccer coach for the Broadway Lynx Soccer Club as well as the Shenandoah Valley United club team. Among his many responsibilities with these teams, Miniaci planned and executed practices in addition to coaching league and tournament games.

“We are really excited to add Gerard Miniaci to our staff,” Bonelli said. “Gerard has had great success building the Broadway High School program to new heights. We believe his head coaching experience combined with his strong recruiting ties in Virginia are going to help our program get to the next level.”

Prior to coaching and teaching in Broadway, Miniaci served as a junior varsity assistant coach for the boys’ soccer team at Tuscarora High in Leesburg, Virginia, where he helped the squad to a 9-1-3 record during the 2014 season. From May 2012 to June 2014 Miniaci was a substitute teacher for Loudoun County Public Schools.

Miniaci was a three-year varsity men’s soccer player at Bridgewater College from 2010-13 where he earned a bachelor of science degree in health and exercise science. While at Bridgewater he did a sports marketing internship in the spring of 2013 at nearby James Madison University and also served as an assistant coach for the VBA Knights AAU basketball team.

He holds a USA F coaching license.

A three-sport athlete and captain of the soccer team his senior year, Miniaci graduated from Dominion High School (Sterling, Va.) in 2008.