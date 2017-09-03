Milling and paving operations to take place on Route 151 in Nelson County

Motorists may experience delays during milling and paving operations on Route 151 in Nelson County starting Tuesday, September 5, weather permitting.

Contractor crews will work from 8 pm to 6 am each night to complete the work from Route 6 to Route 612. The work is expected to last approximately two weeks.

For up-to-date information on this, visit www.511Virginia.org or call 511.