Militia groups planning March 3 protest against Augusta County business

Facebook Twitter Google+ LinkedIn Reddit WhatsApp

Augusta County Sheriff Donald Smith said Tuesday that militia groups are planning a protest against Nexus Services for Saturday, March 3.

The sheriff’s office issued a press release Tuesday afternoon indicating that it had been approached by a local resident requesting a permit from the county to host a protest to voice opposition to an Augusta County business.

The release noted that the man who requested the permit was told that no county permitting process or ordinance exists, and that Smith has kept an open dialogue with the gentleman on his group’s plans for the protest.

Neither the nature of the protest nor the identity of the group was released.

Smith said county officials have been in contact with Nexus Services and adjoining businesses regarding the protest plans.

“We are taking this incident seriously and, as a precautionary measure, I have reached out to the Virginia State Police and regional local law enforcement for assistance,” Smith said. “I want to assure our residents and local businesses that we are diligently working to assess and manage this situation.”





Stable Craft Brewing is a manufacturer of quality, craft beer and requires a motivated, results-driven Sales Manager to lead its sales department. More information: click here.



"



Related Stories