Mid-Atlantic Health Care Network to bid farewell to network director

Published Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, 8:07 pm

newspaperThe Mid-Atlantic Health Care Network is bidding farewell to VISN 6 Network Director Daniel F. Hoffmann, who will retire from the Department of Veterans Affairs in February. Hoffmann has been at the VISN 6 helm since 2000, driving improvements in access, opening state-of-the-art facilities and rolling out innovative programs such as Telehealth for Veterans receiving care at VA medical facilities across North Carolina and Virginia.

“Dan established a lifelong commitment to improving the health and well-being of Americans for nearly 40 years,” said Steve Young, VA Deputy Under Secretary for Health for Operations and Management, noting Hoffmann’s distinguished career in both government and private sectors. “His deep commitment to providing quality health care to veterans, cultivating our VA leaders and building community partnerships is legendary. He continuously met every challenge, exceeding targets and expectations at the highest level, and we will truly miss his leadership in our organization.”

During his career, Hoffmann managed a variety of medical facilities, consulted and was selected to serve in Governor Ridge’s Cabinet as the first non-physician Secretary of Health for the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. During his 16-year VA tenure as Network Director, he was integral to such VA programs as Mental Illness Research, Education and Clinical Center Centers of Excellence and Post Traumatic Stress Disorder recovery treatment, as well as worked closely with such organizations as the NC Governor’s Working Group to ensure that veterans received the support and care they deserved.

“Serving Veterans has truly been my greatest honor,” Hoffmann said. “I am proud of what we have accomplished working as a VA team and in collaboration with our community and congressional partners. We are providing the best care to more Veterans in less time than ever before, and they’re getting it more conveniently. VA has turned a corner in its transition to becoming a high performing, veteran-centric health care provider because in the end, we know it is about the veteran.”

VA leadership is working to ensure a swift and seamless leadership transition at the network.  Recognized as VA’s fastest growing region for the past 10 years, VISN 6 oversees seven medical centers and 34 outpatient sites of care, and manages a $3.1 billion budget and more than 17,000 employees. The VISN serves more than 1.4 million veterans.

