MicroHealth to create 65 new jobs in Fairfax County

Published Wednesday, Jul. 12, 2017, 7:42 am

MicroHealth, LLC, a provider of health information technology for federal and commercial health organizations, will invest $395,000 to expand its IT operation in Fairfax County, creating 65 new jobs.

“Expanding this Commonwealth’s position as a global leader in the IT sector is a critical component of our mission to diversify and build the new Virginia economy,” said Governor McAuliffe. “The Commonwealth is a world-class center for advanced communications companies, and MicroHealth has benefitted from the first-rate tech talent Fairfax County and Northern Virginia offer. We are proud to help this veteran-owned business expand and continue its important work in Fairfax County.”

MicroHealth is a Center for Veteran Enterprises (CVE) and a verified Service Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) that specializes in health information technology and health information management. The company helps health institutions make better use of information technology to support the decisions that ultimately result in better health outcomes for patients, providers, population, and payers. MicroHealth offers many core services in health information technology and health information management that include, but are not limited to: Program Management, Research, Business  Intelligence, Systems Engineering, Software Development, System Integration & Engineering, System Administration, Human Factors Engineering, Enterprise Architecture, Industrial Engineering, Business Process Re-Engineering & Optimization, Information Assurance, HIPAA and Privacy, Mobile Applications, Electronic Health Records, Training, Testing, and Medical Logistics.

“MicroHealth has demonstrated impressive success in Virginia in its short lifetime, and was ranked on the prestigious Inc. 5000 List of America’s Fastest-Growing Companies last year,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Todd Haymore. “Nearly 50,000 jobs have been added in our IT sector over the past 10 years, a strong testament to the Commonwealth’s robust labor pool, business climate, and higher education system. The Virginia Jobs Investment Program will be a great resource for MicroHealth as the company adds to its workforce by more than 50 percent.”

“We are pleased to be expanding MicroHealth by partnering with Fairfax County and the Virginia Economic Development Partnership, which have helped us grow and obtain talent from a variety of sources,” said Dr. Frank Tucker, CEO of MicroHealth. “MicroHealth is proud to contribute to Fairfax County and the Commonwealth of Virginia’s economy as it continues to diversify and grow, particularly in this important industry.”

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership will support MicroHealth’s new job creation through its Virginia Jobs Investment Program (VJIP). VJIP provides consultative services and funding to companies creating new jobs or experiencing technological change to support employee training activities. As a business incentive supporting economic development, VJIP reduces the human resource costs of new and expanding companies. VJIP is state-funded, demonstrating Virginia’s commitment to enhancing job opportunities for its citizens.

“Companies involved in health IT and health information management recognize that they need an IT-focused workforce in order to succeed. The Economic Development Authority has been pleased to help MicroHealth expand its operations in Fairfax County to take advantage of the assets the county offers technology businesses of all kinds,” said Gerald L. Gordon, Ph.D., President and CEO of the Fairfax County Economic Development Authority. “I am also very pleased to see another service-disabled veteran-owned small businesses thrive in our community.”

“I join Governor McAuliffe in thanking MicroHealth, LLC, for expanding its operations in my House District in the Vienna/Tysons area,” said Delegate Mark Keam.  “By continuing to invest in its business and its people, MicroHealth is truly living up to its vision of changing the face of healthcare through innovation and technology.  They could not have chosen a better state and county to make this happen, as Fairfax County is becoming a national leader in personalized healthcare and innovations in health IT and data management.”

