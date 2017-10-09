 jump to example.com
 

Michele Edwards on Augusta Health, Anthem stalemate

Published Monday, Oct. 9, 2017, 12:03 am

michele edwards20th District House Democratic candidate Michele Edwards comments on the Anthem/Augusta Health stalemate.

“As a candidate for state delegate, I am concerned about the impasse between Augusta Health and Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield.  Augusta Health is listed as one of America’s 50 best hospitals by Healthgrades, an independent reviewer of health care quality and services, and was once again listed among the 100 Great Community Hospitals by Becker’s Hospital Review. 

“AHC is our community’s primary health resource and is our locality’s largest employer.  I am concerned that the loss of revenues will impact the facility and its employees, and I am concerned that members of our community will have to travel long distances to receive care that could and should be provided locally.

“When elected, I will do everything I can to support and assist AHC obtain fair and equitable reimbursement.  To be the best representative of our community, I do not take contributions from corporations like Anthem, unlike my opponent who has accepted donations from the insurer.”

Help Wanted: Craft Beertender and Cellar Technician

Stable Craft Brewing in Waynesboro, Va., has immediate openings for Craft Beertender and Cellar Technician.

 
 
Discussion
 
Recent Posts
UVA soccer freshman Faris Abdi called up to Saudi Arabia National Team
Farm Bureau: Farmers, ranchers ready for immigration reform
Agriculture Matters grant assists two Loudoun County nonprofits
Researchers take a TEAM approach to Haiti’s development challenges
Nate to unleash heavy rain, threaten urban flooding across Northeast Monday
Charlottesville leaders comment on latest white supremacist rally
Kaine highlights need in Puerto Rico after visit
Medical student explores alternative approaches to opioid addiction treatment during public health emergency abroad
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.