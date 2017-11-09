Micah Kiser named semifinalist for 2017 Lott IMPACT Trophy

Virginia linebacker Micah Kiser has been named one of nine semifinalists for the Lott IMPACT Trophy, announced the Pacific Club IMPACT Foundation today (Nov. 9). The only repeat Lott IMPACT Trophy semifinalist from 2016, Kiser is the only player from the ACC amongst the nine semifinalists this year.

Kiser (Baltimore, Md., Sr.) is No. 1 in the ACC and No. 6 in the nation with 10.8 tackles per game. He has made 97 tackles, 5.0 sacks and 7.0 tackles for loss through nine games. An Associated Press second-team midseason All-American, Kiser is also a finalist for the Campbell Trophy, a semifinalist for the Butkus Award, a semifinalist for the Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year and a finalist for the Senior CLASS Award.

Joining Kiser on the semifinalist list are: Mikah Fitzpatrick (Alabama), Malik Jefferson (Texas), Josey Jewell (Iowa), Hercules Mata’afa (Washington State), Ogbonnia Okoronkwo (Oklahoma), Harrison Phillips (Stanford), Cameron Smith (USC) and Drue Tranquill (Notre Dame).

The Lott IMPACT Trophy selects a winner with qualities that are embodied by Hall of Famer Ronnie Lott – Integrity, Maturity, Performance, Academics, Community and Tenacity.

The winner of the 2017 Lott IMPACT Trophy will be announced at The Lott IMPACT Trophy Award Banquet, held at the Pacific Club in Newport Beach onDec. 10. The award show will be televised live on CBS Sports Network at 5:30 PST.

The Pacific Club IMPACT Foundation will make a $25,000 donation to the general scholarship fund of the winner’s university and $5,000 to each of the schools of the runner-ups. In 13 years, the Pacific Club IMPACT Foundation has now donated more than $1.3 million, including over $500,000 to universities throughout the country.