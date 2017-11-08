Micah Kiser named finalist for 2017 Senior CLASS Award

Virginia linebacker Micah Kiser has been named one of 10 finalists for the Senior CLASS Award. To be eligible for the award, a student-athlete must be classified as an NCAA Division I FBS senior and have notable achievements in four areas of excellence: community, classroom, character and competition.

Kiser (Baltimore, Md., Sr.) is No. 1 in the ACC and No. 6 in the nation with 10.8 tackles per game. He has made 97 tackles, 5.0 sacks and 7.0 tackles for loss through nine games. An Associated Press second-team midseason All-American, Kiser is also a finalist for the Campbell Trophy, a semifinalist for the Butkus Award, a semifinalist for the Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year and a Lott IMPACT Trophy quarterfinalist.

An acronym for Celebrating Loyalty and Achievement for Staying in School®, the Senior CLASS Award focuses on the total student-athlete and encourages students to use their platform in athletics to make a positive impact as leaders in their communities.

The finalists were chosen by a selection committee from the list of 30 candidates announced in October. Nationwide fan voting begins immediately to help select the winner, and fans are encouraged to vote on the Senior CLASS Award website through December 4. Fan votes will be combined with media and Division I head coaches’ votes to determine the winner. The Senior CLASS Award winner will be announced during the football bowl season in early January.

Kiser is the only ACC player on the list of finalists. The other finalist are: J.T. Barrett (Ohio State), Daniel Carlson (Auburn), Shaquem Griffin (UCF), Josey Jewell (Iowa), Billy Price (Ohio State), Frank Ragnow (Arkansas), JK Scott (Alabama), Johnny Townsend (Florida) and Logan Woodside (Toledo).