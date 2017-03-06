Miami looks to build March Madness resume
#8 seed Miami (20-10, 10-8 ACC) faces #9 seed Syracuse (18-13, 10-8 ACC) on Wednesday at noon in the second round of the 2017 ACC Tournament.
Team Notes
- Miami defeated three ranked teams this season, downing No. 9/6 North Carolina, No. 10/11 Duke in Coral Gables, and No. 18/19 Virginia on the road. This is the third-straight year and the fifth time in Coach L’s six seasons that the Canes have defeated two top 15 teams.
- Coach Jim Larrañaga has posted five 20-win seasons in his first six years at The U and the Canes have won seven or more ACC games each season under Coach L.
- Senior Davon Reed is the recipient of the ACC’s 2017 Skip Prosser Award, presented annually to the top scholar-athlete in ACC men’s basketball. Reed will graduate in May with a degree in sports administration and double minors in communications and marketing.
- Freshman Bruce Brown, who is majoring in sports administration, was named to the All-ACC Academic Team.
- Freshman guard Bruce Brown recorded a triple-double with 11 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists against South Carolina State on Dec. 6. It was the second triple-double in program history at Miami
- Coach Larrañaga recorded his 600th career win on Jan. 14 at Pitt. With 600 wins, he is one of five ACC coaches with 600 victories, and the other four men are in the Basketball Hall of Fame.
