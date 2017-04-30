MHAA, AFSP present Laughter is Sacred Space

Laughter is Sacred Space: The Human Faces Tour will be presented at Springdale Mennonite Church, 170 Hall School Rd., Waynesboro, Friday, May 19, at 7 p.m.

This is in collaboration with Mental Health America of Augusta and America Foundation for Suicide Prevention. A representative from the organizations will speak briefly before and after the program and have information available for the public to take.

The live performance of Laughter is Sacred Space, by Ted Swartz, walks audiences through his relationship with friend and business partner, Lee Eshleman, who took his own life in 2007. Ted explores the paradox of working with a comedic partner struggling with bipolar disorder, as well as the challenge of writing and performing stories about God while experiencing the absence of God after Lee’s death. The play is followed by a talk-back with the audience.

The 80 minute program is a unique event of Ted & Co in May 2017 for Mental Health Awareness month. The backbone of the Tour is the show, Laughter is Sacred Space, by Ted Swartz. During the past four years performing this show, Ted met many people who have suffered a similar loss, or who struggle with psychological or mental disorders themselves. We think their stories are important. This tour is about humanizing the faces and stories of those who struggle, or those who care for someone in the struggle. It is also about addressing the stigma attached to mental disorders, and catalyzing a closing-of- the-gap between empathy and informed engagement in the Church, or other community groups, who want to help but aren’t sure how.

After the program, refreshments will be served. and an opportunity is available A photo/storytelling session opportunity for people who struggle, with or without a diagnosis, or those who care for them, with our professional photographer. With consent, these photos and stories may later be displayed on a website and hopefully a book, portraying the human faces and human stories, of dignity and worth.