 jump to example.com

MHAA, AFSP present Laughter is Sacred Space

Published Sunday, Apr. 30, 2017, 1:02 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

Laughter is Sacred Space: The Human Faces Tour will be presented at Springdale Mennonite Church, 170 Hall School Rd., Waynesboro, Friday, May 19, at 7 p.m.

laughter is sacred spaceThis is in collaboration with Mental Health America of Augusta and America Foundation for Suicide Prevention.  A representative from the organizations will speak briefly before and after the program and have information available for the public to take.

The live performance of Laughter is Sacred Space, by Ted Swartz, walks audiences through his relationship with friend and business partner, Lee Eshleman, who took his own life in 2007. Ted explores the paradox of working with a comedic partner struggling with bipolar disorder, as well as the challenge of writing and performing stories about God while experiencing the absence of God after Lee’s death. The play is followed by a talk-back with the audience.

The 80 minute program is a unique event of Ted & Co in May 2017 for Mental Health Awareness month. The backbone of the Tour is the show, Laughter is Sacred Space, by Ted Swartz. During the past four years performing this show, Ted met many people who have suffered a similar loss, or who struggle with psychological or mental disorders themselves. We think their stories are important. This tour is about humanizing the faces and stories of those who struggle, or those who care for someone in the struggle. It is also about addressing the stigma attached to mental disorders, and catalyzing a closing-of- the-gap between empathy and informed engagement in the Church, or other community groups, who want to help but aren’t sure how.

After the program, refreshments will be served. and an opportunity is available  A photo/storytelling session opportunity for people who struggle, with or without a diagnosis, or those who care for them, with our professional photographer. With consent, these photos and stories may later be displayed on a website and hopefully a book, portraying the human faces and human stories, of dignity and worth.

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
Virginia crowned 2017 ACC men’s tennis champions
AAA: Have gas prices peaked?
Ken Plum: Infant screening
Culpeper District: Traffic Alerts for May 1-5
Dinner Diva: Cultural foodie
Offense edges defense 23-19 in final VMI spring football scrimmage
Warner, Kaine reintroduce Marketplace Fairness Act
McAuliffe announces 2017 Governor’s Challenge Champions in Economic and Personal Finance
Route 29 Solutions Traffic Alerts: May 1-5
Squirrels ambush Goats to even series
Liberty rolls past Longwood, 13-4
Power surge lands Potomac a 10-3 win
EMU seniors finish in style with 6-3 win at Lynchburg
Chiang wins third straight for Lynchburg
Aquaculture predators create problem for the industry
VMI Keydets drop middle game of series to Radford, 9-3
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 