 jump to example.com

Messiah holds off Bridgewater, 5-2

Published Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017, 5:58 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: crystalabbegraham@gmail.com
Phone: 540-949-6574

bridgewater eaglesMessiah College took the lead with two runs in the top of the sixth inning Saturday afternoon and held off the Bridgewater College Eagles in the late innings to take a 5-2 non-conference victory.

The Falcons got on the board first with a run in the top of the fourth inning. Josh Hayner doubled to lead off the inning and Colin Fry walked. Adam Janney then grounded into a double play that moved Hayner to third. Kyle Schoen came through with a clutch two-out single through the left side of the infield, scoring Hayner for a 1-0 Messiah lead.

Bridgewater answered with a pair of runs in the bottom half of the fourth to go up 2-1. Jacob Talley was hit by a pitch and Kenner Berry followed with a double to right-center, putting two runners in scoring position with no outs. Both runners scored on Chris King‘s double to the gap in left-center for a 2-1 Eagles’ advantage.

The Falcons evened the score with a run in the fifth. Jimmy Kustra walked to start the inning and advanced to second on a wild pitch. With one out, Austin Mellinger singled to put runners at the corners. Kustra scored on Dan Wiederrecht’s RBI-groundout to tie the score at 2-2.

Messiah took the lead with two runs in the sixth inning. Fry walked to lead off the inning and Adam Janney followed with a double. Kyle Jones then entered the game in relief of Eagles’ starter Tristan Daywalt. Fry scored on Schoen’s RBI groundout and Janney raced home on Kustra’s double just inside the right-field line as the Falcons opened up a 4-2 lead.

The Falcons loaded the bases in the seventh and Janney drove home a run with a single to left, making the score 5-2. Andrew Berry entered to pitch for the Eagles and worked out of the bases-loaded, one-out jam without allowing another run to keep the margin at 5-2.

The Eagles were shut out over the final five innings but had several opportunities to rally. Bridgewater left the sacks full in the sixth inning and stranded a pair of runners in the seventh. The Eagles had runners on in the eighth and ninth, but double-play balls ended each inning.

Ethan Hess worked 2.1 shutout innings to pick up the victory for the Falcons. Drew Betz recorded the save with 2.2 scoreless innings.

Daywalt took the loss for the Eagles, allowing four runs on six hits in five-plus innings on the mound.

The Eagles totaled eight hits with Brandon Poole and JT Creed leading the way with two hits each.

Bridgewater, now 2-3 on the season, is back in action Sunday when the Eagles host Juniata College for a doubleheader. The first game begins at noon.

Discussion
 
Top News
 
a

Inside the Numbers: Why the lid came off the rim for UVA in road win

For the better part of four games, #18 UVA couldn’t buy a jump shot, and that trend seemed to be continuing Saturday.

#18 UVA holds off N.C. State, 70-55

#18 UVA led by as many as 19 in the second half, but had to hold off a late N.C. State charge in a 70-55 win in Raleigh on Saturday.

2017 General Assembly passes amended two-year state budget, adjourns

The 2017 General Assembly passes amended two-year state budget, adjourns on time.

Poll: Is Trump watching too much cable news?

President Donald Trump famously watches a lot of cable news. Americans seem to think he doth watch too much, according to a new poll.

Virginia House passes bill to loosen gun safety rules in foster homes

The House of Delegates passed a bill to remove safety requirements surrounding the storage of guns by individuals caring for foster children.

Street Knowledge with Chris Graham: Seven new planets in the neighborhood

Chris Graham talks with Virginia Tech professor Scott King about the NASA announcement of seven earth-like planets 39 light-years away.

Survey: What do Waynesboro residents think?

Residents think Waynesboro is a good place to live, raise children and retire, and that the city does a good job with police, fire and rescue.

Waynesboro High School student arrested for threats

The Waynesboro Police Department has charged a 16-year-old for communicating threats to Waynesboro High School.

Salvation Army thrift store closing: Tough decision, but right one

The Waynesboro Salvation Army thrift store on Arch Avenue has been consistently losing money in recent years.

Three trends to watch in the 2017 real estate market

Nobody has a crystal ball to know exactly what the future holds for the real estate market.

 
Recent News
 

Your One-Stop Media Shop

Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 