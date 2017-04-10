Mental health exhibit reception at Staunton Augusta Art Center
Published Monday, Apr. 10, 2017, 10:11 am
The Staunton Augusta Art Center is hosting a reception for Art: A Path to Recovery, on Friday from 6-8 p.m.
The exhibit is done in collaboration with Western State Hospital, National Alliance on Mental Illness, Mental Health America of Augusta, Valley Community Service Board, and Shenandoah Art Therapy.
The formal part of the reception begins at 6:30 with a poetry reading by Brooke Anderson followed by guest speaker and participating artist Tina Stelling.
Dominick Isidore will provide violin music throughout the evening.
Refreshments will be served. There is no admission charge and everyone is welcome.
The exhibit will run through May 12 (closed May 13 to accommodate the prom for a local school).
Routine gallery hours are 10-5 Monday-Friday and 10-4 Saturday.
For more information, call the Art Center at 540-885-2028.
