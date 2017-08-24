Mental Health America of Augusta hosts candidate forum

Advocate, Educate, Connect is the theme for the 10th annual Mental Health America of Augusta legislative/candidate forum.

The forum, also sponsored byNational Alliance on Mental Illness Shenandoah Valley, Valley Housing Supports, and Valley Community Services Board, will be held at Augusta County Government Center in Verona on Thursday, Sept. 29, from 7-9 p.m.

The purpose of the forum is to discuss the mental health issues that need to be addressed in the 2018 General Assembly session. Dave Deering, executive director of the Valley Community Services Board, will be the moderator for the evening.

The local Virginia General Assembly candidates for the fall elections will answer questions addressing the current state of behavioral health issues during the forum. The public may also ask them questions regarding these issues.

“The MHA-A strives to collaborate with legislators and other mental health advocacy groups to eliminate disparities in mental health services and to promote access to care,” stated Donna Gum, executive director of Mental Health America of Augusta. “This legislative forum involving candidates for public office, advocates, consumers, caregivers, interested citizens and service providers brings all of these groups together to learn about the mental health partnership needs in Staunton, Waynesboro, and Augusta County.”

For more information, contact the MHA-A office, 540-886- 7181 or mhaa@ntelos.net