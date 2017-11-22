Mental block: Can Virginia will itself to win over Virginia Tech?

Virginia is up in the fourth quarter, about to break the long losing streak to Virginia Tech. It happened in 2015, twice, and in 2014, in Blacksburg, late.

Problem is: nobody in uniform knows what it feels like to have beaten Virginia Tech, knows that has to be done to put away the big game in the fourth quarter.

Only one of the coaches on the sidelines Friday night, wide receivers coach Marques Hagans, has been around for a Virginia win in the series, back in 2003, when he caught five balls in UVA’s 35-21 win.

It’s so long ago that only three members of the Virginia Tech program – defensive coordinator Bud Foster, defensive line coach Charley Wiles and director of football coaching video Tom Booth – were a part of the losing side that day.

The kids on both sidelines were literally kids the last time the orange and blue beat the orange and maroon. Even the redshirt seniors would have been in fourth grade; the true freshmen were preschoolers.

The Virginia kids were recruited with a pitch that included, hey, you get to be part of rebuilding a program, and to be one of the guys who finally beats Virginia Tech.

Left unsaid: none of us here knows how to actually beat Virginia Tech.

On the other sideline, those kids were recruited to be part of a winning tradition, to win ACC championships, to recapture the magic of the Michael Vick years, and by God not to lose to friggin’ Virginia.

The good news on that last point: the memories of what it feels like to lose to Virginia are fleeting at best.

It is, to this point, a birthright, if you’re a Hokie. You don’t walk through the tunnel on game day even entertaining any thought of losing.

If it somehow ends up being the case that the other side has a lead in the third quarter, it’s OK. They’ll try a fake field goal that will blow up in their faces to let us back in the game.

Virginia goes up with three minutes to go? No problem. They’ll rough the passer, give up a big play to our tight end, knock down a receiver in the end zone.

Two one-score leads at home in the fourth? We’ll make the big play, twice, and kick a field goal at the end.

That’s in their heads Friday night. They’re expecting the big play from one of their guys, and the mistake by the other guys, because it always happens.

Similar thoughts are going through the Virginia guys’ heads. Even if you’re up in the third quarter, the fourth quarter, even late in the fourth quarter, when is the boom going to drop?

Is it me that screws up? The guy next to me?

As much as X’s and O’s, as much as execution of the game plan and the play calls, the challenge for Bronco Mendenhall and his staff comes in terms of psychology.

They’ve been working to set a new tone – #NewStandard, #HoosRising, etc. – and you have to admire what they’ve been able to do so far.

If any group is going to get the job done, it seems like this one is the one to do it.

It showed its resilience a couple of weeks ago down 28-13 early in the third after a Georgia Tech picksix. Fans started heading for the exits, having seen this drama unfold before, a tight game turning into a rout, fulling expecting to listen to the final quarter and a half of what was going to turn into a 49-13 blowout loss on their drive home.

The guys on the sidelines reacted oddly for a UVA bunch to the picksix: gathering on the sidelines into a dance circle reminiscent of the one that you saw in the latter stages of the beatdown win at Boise State back in September.

The game was tied five minutes later, and Virginia went on to win.

This year’s group is either dumb enough to not know that they’re supposed to lose in those kinds of situations, they believe, maybe a combination of both.

It will happen eventually. Virginia, eventually, will beat Virginia Tech in football. But until it happens, it will seem a certainty to the guys who end up making it happen that it almost certainly can’t.

Column by Chris Graham