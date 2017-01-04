UVA men’s tennis: Cavs open 2017 season ranked no. 1

The UVA men’s tennis team will begin the 2017 season as the No. 1 team in the Oracle/ITA Men’s National Team Rankings, released today (Jan. 4) by the Intercollegiate Tennis Association.

It marks the 10th-consecutive year the Cavaliers have been in the preseason top five and the seventh time that the Cavaliers have opened the year as the nation’s top-ranked team.

The defending national champions have two singles players and a doubles teams in the latest individual rankings, also released Wednesday. Senior Thai-Son Kwiatkowski (Charlotte, N.C.) begins the season ranked No. 39 in the singles rankings. Senior J.C. Aragone (Yorba Linda, Calif.) will begin the season ranked No. 58. Kwiatkowski and senior Luca Corinteli (Alexandria, Va.) are ranked No. 20 in doubles.

Virginia opens the 2017 season on Friday, Feb. 3 at Vanderbilt. The Cavaliers will play their first home match on Saturday, Feb. 11, taking on No. 11 Florida at 5 p.m. the Boyd Tinsley Courts at the Boars Head Sports Center.