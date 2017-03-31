 jump to example.com

Men’s tennis: No. 3 UVA falls 5-2 at No. 1 Wake Forest

Published Friday, Mar. 31, 2017, 10:42 pm

uva tennisThe No. 3 UVA men’s tennis team (17-1, 4-1 ACC) fell 5-2 at No. 1 Wake Forest (18-1, 6-1 ACC) on Friday (March 31) at the Wake Forest Tennis Complex in Winston-Salem, N.C.

The match began after a two-and-a-half hour rain delay. Wake Forest picked up the doubles point by winning at No. 3 and then picking up a tiebreaker at line one. The Cavaliers tied the match, 1-1, with a win at No. 6 singles by senior Luca Corinteli (Alexandria, Va.). Wake went up 2-1 with a win at three, but a victory by junior Henrik Wiersholm (Kirkland, Wash.) at No. 5 tied it up again. Wake took a 3-2 lead after Petros Chrysochos outlasted senior Thai-Son Kwiakowski (Charlotte, N.C.) in a three-setter at No. 1. The Demon Deacons clinched the match when Borna Gojo finished off a 5-7, 6-3, 6-1 victory at No. 2. Senior J.C. Aragone (Yorba Linda, Calif.) was up a break in his third set at No. 4, but Dennis Uspensky came back to tie the set and send it to a tiebreaker. Uspensky prevailed 7-5 in the tiebreak to give Wake the 5-2 victory.

“I am really pleased with where we are at in this point of the season and I believe the team is in a great place,” said Virginia head coach Brian Boland. “I give credit to Wake Forest for playing an outstanding match. [Freshman] Carl Söderlund is still day-to-day and I chose not to play him today. I just wanted to give him a little more time to get 100 percent healthy. We need to make sure he is as healthy as he needs to be to really help us long term. We have had a lot of adversity, but that is fine for this point of the season. We are in a good place and look forward to playing Clemson on Sunday.”

The Cavaliers will return home for the first of four-straight home matches when they host Clemson (8-10, 1-5 ACC) on Sunday, April 2 at 1 p.m. at the Snyder Tennis Center. Admission is free for all UVA home tennis matches.

 

#1 Wake Forest 5, #3 Virginia 2

Singles competition

  1. #2 Petros Chrysochos (WF) def. #6 Thai-Son Kwiatkowski (VA) 6-1, 2-6, 6-3
  2. #57 Borna Gojo (WF) def. Alexander Ritschard (VA) 5-7, 6-3, 6-1
  3. #14 Skander Mansouri (WF) def. #64 Collin Altamirano (VA) 6-4, 6-4
  4. Dennis Uspensky (WF) def. #104 J.C. Aragone (VA) 4-6, 6-2, 7-6 (7-5)
  5. Henrik Wiersholm (VA) def. Christian Seraphim (WF) 7-6 (7-5), 6-3
  6. Luca Corinteli (VA) def. Alan Gadjiev (WF) 6-3, 6-0

Doubles competition

  1. #1 Skander Mansouri/Christian Seraphim (WF) def. #49 Luca Corinteli/Henrik Wiersholm (VA) 7-6 (7-4)
  2. Borna Gojo/Alan Gadjiev (WF) vs. Thai-Son Kwiatkowski/Alexander Ritschard (VA) 6-5, unfinished
  3. Petros Chrysochos/Dennis Uspensky (WF) def. J.C. Aragone/Collin Altamirano (VA) 6-3

Order of finish: Doubles (3,1); Singles (6,3,5,1,2,4)

T-2:47 A- 1106

