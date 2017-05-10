 jump to example.com

Men’s tennis: No. 2 UVA hosts NCAA Regional this weekend

Published Wednesday, May. 10, 2017, 4:27 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

Virginia begins the 2017 NCAA Men’s Tennis Championship by hosting first and second round matches on Friday and Saturday, May 12-13, at the Snyder Tennis Center.

uva tennisThe No. 2 seed in the field of 64 teams, Virginia (28-1, 11-1 ACC), will take on Monmouth (13-11, 7-0 MAAC) on Friday, May 12 at 1 p.m. No. 23 Columbia (17-4, 6-1 Ivy) and No. 41 Purdue (20-12, 7-4 Big Ten) will play Friday at 10 a.m. The winners will play on Saturday, May 13 at 1 p.m. with the winner of that match advancing to the Dan Magill Tennis Complex in Athens, Ga., where the final 16 teams will compete for the national championship May 18-23.

Admission is free for all UVA home tennis matches and free parking is available at the Culbreth Garage. Parking is also available at the Central Grounds Garage (hourly rates apply). Live scoring for all three matches will be available on VirginiaSports.com. There will not be live streaming video for the matches.

Virginia, the defending national champion, has won three of the last four NCAA titles (2013, 2015 and 2016) and has reached the semifinals in nine of the last 10 seasons.  UVA has advanced to the Round of 16 each of the last 13 years and the quarterfinals 12-straight times. The Cavaliers, who have won the ITA National Team Indoor and ACC titles this season, are 55-10 in the NCAA Tournament under head coach Brian Boland.

Virginia had a conference-best five players earn All-ACC honors this year and have two Cavaliers slated to play in the NCAA Singles Championship.

Senior Thai-Son Kwiatkowski (Charlotte, N.C.) became the ninth Virginia player to earn All-ACC honors in all four years of his collegiate career, being named to the All-ACC First Team. Kwiatkowski is currently ranked No. 14 in singles with a 24-6 record this season and will be competing in the NCAA Singles Championship for the third-straight year. The two-time All-American won a pivotal singles match against Wake Forest’s Borna Gojo in the finals of the ACC tournament to help the Cavaliers secure the conference title for the 12th time in program history.

Junior Collin Altamirano (Sacramento, Calif.) earned his second-straight invitation to the NCAA Singles Championship and his third career All-ACC honor. Altamirano, who has won his last eight singles matches, boasts a 15-5 record. Altamirano also has a seven-match win streak in doubles, amassing an 18-3 record while playing with senior J.C. Aragone (Yorba Linda, Calif.).

Senior Alexander Ritschard (Zurich, Switzerland) earned his first career All-ACC honor, being voted to the second team, after partnering with Kwiatkowski in doubles to go 20-1 this season. In singles, Ritschard started the season playing at No. 5 but has elevated to the top court, with a 21-5 overall record.

Freshman Carl Söderlund (Stockholm, Sweden), who began his collegiate career by winning his first 13 matches, including going 7-0 in conference play, was voted to the second team while junior Henrik Wiersholm (Kirkland, Wash.), who has a 21-1 record in singles this season, earned third-team honors.

Both Monmouth and Columbia played in the Charlottesville regional last season.

Monmouth is making its second-ever NCAA Championship appearance. The Hawks finished the 2017 campaign with a perfect 7-0 MAAC record, including five sweeps. In the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference tournament, the Hawks downed two-seed Marist 4-1 to garner the automatic berth. Nicola Pipoli is the MAAC Player of the Year as well as being named the Most Outstanding Performer of the MAAC Championship. This will be the third meeting of the season between the Hawks and Cavaliers with Virginia winning 4-0 in each of the first two meetings.

Columbia, a 17-32 seed in the tournament, is coming off its fourth-consecutive Ivy League title. Four Lions picked up All-Ivy League accolades, led by a pair of unanimous first team singles selections in senior Shawn Hadavi and sophomore Victor Pham, who were also first team doubles honorees. Senior Richard Pham was a first team all-conference doubles pick, while first-year Jackie Tang earned second team doubles honors. Victor Pham earned an automatic bid to the NCAA Singles Tournament, as the highest ranked player from the Ivy League. Pham compiled a 22-11 record throughout the year, and was unbeaten in seven of his final eight matches. The sophomore is ranked No. 58 currently in the ITA.

Purdue, a 33-48 seed, is making its first trip to the NCAA Championship since 2014. The Boilermakers had a strong finish to the season, winning the final five matches of the regular season, finishing in a tie for fourth place in the Big Ten. The team is led by first team all-conference honoree Gergely Madarasz, who has split time between the top and second singles spots this year. The redshirt junior is the No. 97 player in the ITA, going 17-13 in singles play.

During the championships, all matches will be stopped after the doubles point is decided. All remaining individual matches will be stopped once a team winner (four points won) has been determined. The score will only reflect completed matches.

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
Shareholders add ‘Energy’ to Dominion name
Interstate 64 traffic change in Rockbridge County rescheduled
Altoona escapes Squirrels sweep
ACC teams make strong showing in Academic Progress Report data
Three arrested in 2016 Waynesboro murder
Shenandoah Valley Bach Festival celebrates 25 years
MBU to host extreme adventurer, education leader to deliver 175th Commencement Address
Giving Trump the benefit of the doubt on Comey
Giants’ Crawford crashes party as Squirrels batter Curve
Blue Rocks walk-off with 3-2 win over Potomac
Triston McKenzie fans 14 in 4-1 Lynchburg win
Liberty dumps Elon, 16-6
Warner, Kaine introduce bill to safeguard women’s preventive healthcare services
Bell Biv Devoe, Blackstreet & SWV coming to Altria Theater June 30
Four facts about illegal immigration in the United States
Skills I improve when write my college essay and paper | OnlineCollegeEssay.com
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 