Men’s swimming: UVA concludes NCAA Championships

The UVA men’s swim team concluded competition at the NCAA Swimming and Diving Championships on Saturday (March 25) at the IU Natatorium in Indianapolis, Ind. On the last day of events, senior Austin Quinn (Chagrin Falls, Ohio) touched the wall for a personal best swim in the 200-yard backstroke.

Quinn’s swim placed him 30th at the meet as he topped his best performance, from 2016, with a time of 1:42.70.

Quinn finished his career with two new personal records. In addition to the 200-yard backstroke, he surpassed his time in the 200-yard freestyle on the opening night, clocking a split of 1:35.01 as the leadoff swimmer in the 800-yard freestyle relay.

Two Cavaliers competed in the 200-yard butterfly as sophomore Zach Fong (Moorestown, N.J.) touched for 31st overall (1:44.55) and freshman Ted Schubert (Ashland, Va.) touched for 32nd overall (1:44.85).

Freshman Joe Clark (Worcester Park, Great Britain) placed 35th in the 200-yard backstroke with a time of 1:44.54.

In the 100-yard freestyle, freshman John Whiteside (Fairfield, Conn.) reached the wall with a time of 43.67. He placed 36th at the meet.

UVA ended the swimming competition with the 400-yard freestyle relay, as Whiteside, junior Luke Georgiadis (Jacksonville, Fla.), sophomore Bryce Keblish (Fairfield, Conn.) and senior Matt Lockman (Charlottesville, Va.), respectively, finished the day in 25th-place (2:52.40).

The Cavaliers concluded the NCAA Championships with the platform diving as freshman Bryce Shelton (Vienna, Va.) completed the six-round event with a score of 262.90 to place him 35th overall.