 jump to example.com

Men’s swimming: UVA concludes NCAA Championships

Published Saturday, Mar. 25, 2017, 6:13 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

virginia uvaThe UVA men’s swim team concluded competition at the NCAA Swimming and Diving Championships on Saturday (March 25) at the IU Natatorium in Indianapolis, Ind. On the last day of events, senior Austin Quinn (Chagrin Falls, Ohio) touched the wall for a personal best swim in the 200-yard backstroke.

Quinn’s swim placed him 30th at the meet as he topped his best performance, from 2016, with a time of 1:42.70.

Quinn finished his career with two new personal records. In addition to the 200-yard backstroke, he surpassed his time in the 200-yard freestyle on the opening night, clocking a split of 1:35.01 as the leadoff swimmer in the 800-yard freestyle relay.

Two Cavaliers competed in the 200-yard butterfly as sophomore Zach Fong (Moorestown, N.J.) touched for 31st overall (1:44.55) and freshman Ted Schubert (Ashland, Va.) touched for 32nd overall (1:44.85).

Freshman Joe Clark (Worcester Park, Great Britain) placed 35th in the 200-yard backstroke with a time of 1:44.54.

In the 100-yard freestyle, freshman John Whiteside (Fairfield, Conn.) reached the wall with a time of 43.67. He placed 36th at the meet.

UVA ended the swimming competition with the 400-yard freestyle relay, as Whiteside, junior Luke Georgiadis (Jacksonville, Fla.), sophomore Bryce Keblish (Fairfield, Conn.) and senior Matt Lockman (Charlottesville, Va.), respectively, finished the day in 25th-place (2:52.40).

The Cavaliers concluded the NCAA Championships with the platform diving as freshman Bryce Shelton (Vienna, Va.) completed the six-round event with a score of 262.90 to place him 35th overall.

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
Americans for Responsible Solutions applauds Gov. McAuliffe for vetoes of gun bills
Women’s lacrosse: Big first half lifts No. 19 UVA to 18-5 win over No. 17 Duke
Men’s lacrosse: No. 15 UVA drops Heartbreaker in OT at No. 18 Johns Hopkins, 18-17
UVA baseball evens series with Duke, wins 13-6
Blue Ridge Poison Center provides tips on safe medication disposal
Shenandoah University to host Virginia Humanities Conference in April
W&L Law Symposium explores power of Big Data algorithms
Bridgewater professor to be recognized at VACTE Conference for student impact
Culpeper District: Traffic Alerts for March 27-31
Staunton District Traffic Alerts: March 27-31
Route 29 Solutions Traffic Alerts: March 27-31
Lynchburg District Traffic Alert: March 27-31
Video: UVA basketball 2016-2017 season in review
Kaine on Marines United: Online harassment must be eliminated
Man, woman arrested in Waynesboro lottery ticket theft
Firehouse Subs fundraiser to benefit Augusta County Sheriff’s Office family member
VMI falls in strikeout-laden SoCon opener, 3-0
Kowalo’s four hits help Liberty dump Charleston Southern, 12-2
Duke owns #16 UVA baseball in series opener, 19-3
A guide to using a VPN: How and when it’s better to use it?
Warner, Trump on GOP pullback on TrumpCare
Three transferring out of George Mason basketball program
Virginia unemployment rate lowest in nine years
Warner, Kaine introduce bill to fix broken VA appeals process
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 