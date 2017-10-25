Men’s soccer: VMI loses at UNCG
Competing in its final regular season road match of the year, the VMI men’s soccer team fell by a 5-0 score to host UNCG Tuesdaynight at UNCG Soccer Stadium in Greensboro, North Carolina.
The Spartans (9-6-2, 6-2-1) used a suffocating defense to hold the Keydets (0-14-2, 0-9-0) to one shot attempt per half while maintaining possession of the ball and attacking the VMI net. UNCG fired off 13 shots in the opening half and took 11 more in the second half to outshoot the Keydets by a 24-2 during the contest.
Faisal Almubaslat scored first for the Spartans midway through the first half at the 24:55 by taking an assist from Leeroy Maguraushe and putting the ball into the VMI net for a 1-0 lead. Ten minutes later, UNCG found itself up by a 3-0 count as Alexander Lewis and Matteo Busio also found the back of the VMI goal for a 3-0 halftime advantage.
Matt Mattis and Tyson Hichmann would go on to add two scores for the Spartans in the second half as VMI was afforded few opportunities to fire at the UNCG net. Almubaslat led UNCG with five shots on the night while Busio and Hichmann each took three shot attempts.
VMI freshman Hector Rivera took both of the Keydets’ shots during the game including one that required a save from UNCG keeper Jon Milligan, who recorded his ninth shutout of the year. VMI goalie Jon Harrington picked up the loss despite five saves throughout the match.
Subscribe to AFP: Come on, you know you want toYou can subscribe to Augusta Free Press if you want to. If you don't, we're still cool.
Augusta Free Press: Your local marketing specialistsAugusta Free Press brings your ideas on marketing and what you want and need to do to reach customers and clients to reality.
1K and counting: Need a new business website? Hire AFPAugusta Free Press has built more than 1,000 websites for clients across the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia. With a track record of more than a decade in website design, let AFP guide you through the process.
Advertise on AFP through Dec. 31 for $500Our readership continues to grow on AugustaFreePress.com, and we want your business to feel that love. We're offering a deal to advertise in the fourth quarter for a reduced rate.
Help Wanted: Craft Beertender and Cellar TechnicianStable Craft Brewing in Waynesboro, Va., has immediate openings for Craft Beertender and Cellar Technician.
The Keydets return home for Senior Day this weekend when they host Mercer Saturday at 1 p.m. at Patchin Field for the regular season finale.
Discussion