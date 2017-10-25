Men’s soccer: VMI loses at UNCG

Competing in its final regular season road match of the year, the VMI men’s soccer team fell by a 5-0 score to host UNCG Tuesdaynight at UNCG Soccer Stadium in Greensboro, North Carolina.

The Spartans (9-6-2, 6-2-1) used a suffocating defense to hold the Keydets (0-14-2, 0-9-0) to one shot attempt per half while maintaining possession of the ball and attacking the VMI net. UNCG fired off 13 shots in the opening half and took 11 more in the second half to outshoot the Keydets by a 24-2 during the contest.

Faisal Almubaslat scored first for the Spartans midway through the first half at the 24:55 by taking an assist from Leeroy Maguraushe and putting the ball into the VMI net for a 1-0 lead. Ten minutes later, UNCG found itself up by a 3-0 count as Alexander Lewis and Matteo Busio also found the back of the VMI goal for a 3-0 halftime advantage.

Matt Mattis and Tyson Hichmann would go on to add two scores for the Spartans in the second half as VMI was afforded few opportunities to fire at the UNCG net. Almubaslat led UNCG with five shots on the night while Busio and Hichmann each took three shot attempts.

VMI freshman Hector Rivera took both of the Keydets’ shots during the game including one that required a save from UNCG keeper Jon Milligan, who recorded his ninth shutout of the year. VMI goalie Jon Harrington picked up the loss despite five saves throughout the match.

The Keydets return home for Senior Day this weekend when they host Mercer Saturday at 1 p.m. at Patchin Field for the regular season finale.