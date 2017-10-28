Men’s soccer: VMI falls to Mercer on Senior Day

Playing for pride on Senior Day and regular season finale, the VMI men’s soccer fell by a 7-0 score to visiting Mercer University Saturday afternoon at Patchin Field.

Saturday marked the final time that senior cadet-athletes Tyler Colgan, Jon Harrington, Brienno Illari, Sam Moffatt, Campbell Wood and David Wright took to Patchin Field in a Keydet uniform.

The Keydets (0-15-2, 0-10) played reasonably well in the first half, limiting the Bears to two scores by halftime. The Bears (6-8-4, 4-4-2) proved relentless in their attack, however, as they shot the ball 14 times in the second half and put in five more goals to yield the final score. Mercer would finish the match outshooting the Keydets by a 26-1 margin as VMI was limited in possession time due to a tough Bear defense.

Leo Toledo scored early for Mercer in the seventh minute for a quick 1-0 Bear lead before both teams went scoreless for the majority of the half. With just over a minute before halftime, however, Mercer defender Conner Antley headed in a corner kick from teammate Jake Mezei to give the Bears a 2-0 advantage at the break.

Five separate Bears would go on to score in the second half.

Despite four saves, VMI keeper Robert Allen picked up the loss before he was replaced by Harrington with 30 minutes left. Harrington would log two saves himself. Keydet freshman Hector Rivera was credited with one shot attempt for VMI during the game.

The Keydets have a week off before starting the Southern Conference tournament next Saturday. An opponent will be named later this evening, but VMI coaches anticipate a first-round matchup with either Furman or Wofford depending on results throughout the league from today’s games.