Men’s soccer: Virginia earns No. 11 seed, first-round bye in NCAA Tournament

The Virginia men’s soccer team will have first-round bye and be the No. 11 seed in the upcoming 2017 NCAA Tournament. The Cavaliers will play the winner of St. Francis-Brooklyn and Fordham on Sunday Nov. 19 at Klöckner Stadium at 5 p.m.

The Cavaliers are part of the 48-member field for the 37th consecutive year, the longest active streak in the NCAA. It marks the second-straight year in which the Cavaliers have been a top-16 seed, ensuring a home game and a first-round bye.

This is Virginia’s 39th NCAA tournament berth, which is fourth most among all Division I programs. UVA has hosted at least one NCAA tournament match in each of the last 37 years.

Ticket Information

Tickets for the game are $10 for reserved seats, $8 for adult general admission and $5 for youth/students of participating schools with valid ID/senior citizen general admission. Fans can order tickets for the tournament online at VirginiaSports.com and by phone through the Virginia Athletics Ticket Office at 800-542-UVA1 (8821) or 434-924-UVA1 (8821) beginning at 9 a.m. on Tuesday (Nov. 14). Tickets are also available at the gate beginning one hour prior to the start of play.

Paid parking will be available in the John Paul Jones Arena surface lots and garage, the McCue lot, and the University Hall and Cage lots AFTER 2 p.m. for $5. Free public parking will be available in the Emmet/Ivy Garage. Begin parking only in U-hall lot if Thursday

NCAA Tournament Dates

First Round (Thursday, November 16) – Thirty-two teams will play 16 games in the opening round. The games will be played at non-predetermined campus sites. The winners from each game advance to play at the campus sites of each of the top 16 seeds.

Second Round (Sunday, November 19) – The winning team from each game will advance to the Third Round.

Third Round (Saturday, November 25 or Sunday 26) – Eight, two-team Third Round games will be at non-predetermined campus sites. The winning team from each game will advance to the Quarterfinals.

Quarterfinals (Friday, December 1 or Saturday, 2) – The quarterfinal games will be conducted at non-predetermined campus sites. The winning team from each of the quarterfinals advance to the championship final site in Philadelphia, Pa.

Men’s College Cup (Friday, December 8 and Sunday, December 10) – The 2017 NCAA Division I Men’s College Cup will be held at Talen Energy Stadium in Chester, Pa. The semifinals will be held Friday, December 8 and the championship will be Sunday, December 10.

Team Notes

Virginia (12-3-5) went unbeaten in the ACC Tournament (2-0-2) and outscored opponents 6-1 in four postseason matches. Making its 19th appearance in the ACC Tournament Final and first since 2013, Virginia fell in penalty kicks in the championship match 4-3 in Charleston, S.C.

The Cavaliers will make their 39th appearance overall in the NCAA Tournament in which own a 62-31-5 record. Virginia has won seven National Championships, the third most in Division I soccer history with its most recent title coming in 2014.

The Virginia defense has produced shutouts in three of its last four games and ranks 24th in the country in goals against average (.787). Senior Jeff Caldwell made three saves in the ACC Championship game to post his sixth shutout of the season. In the penalty kick shootout against Wake Forest he managed to save two attempts.

Junior Edward Opoku is one of 11 scorers this season for the Cavaliers and leads the team with 20 points (8g, 4a). ACC All-Tournament selection Pablo Aguilar scored two goals and assisted on another in four postseason matches.