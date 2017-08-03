Men’s soccer: UVA ranked No. 13 in preseason United Soccer Coaches Poll

The UVA men’s soccer team enters the 2017 season ranked No. 13 in the annual preseason poll released by the United Soccer Coaches Association (formerly the NSCAA).

After advancing to the third round of the 2016 NCAA Tournament, Virginia returns 21 letterwinners this season, including six student-athletes who earned ACC honors last season, while welcoming another highly touted recruiting class. UVA has won seven national championships and 15 ACC titles and appeared in 36-consecutive NCAA tournaments – the longest current streak in the nation.

Led by 22nd-year head coach George Gelnovatch, Virginia will play 14 games at Klöckner Stadium this year including the season opener against Villanova on August 25. The Cavaliers will host preseason No. 4 North Carolina (Sept. 22) and No. 8 Syracuse (Sept. 8) at home while taking on preseason No. 10 Notre Dame (Sept. 29) and No. 17 Virginia Tech (Sept 15) on the road.

Virginia has two preseason exhibition matches at Klöckner Stadium: Wright State (Aug. 12), and Old Dominion (Aug. 15). The Cavaliers will play their final exhibition match at Georgetown on Aug. 19.

Virginia soccer season tickets are on sale and offer the best value. All fans can order season tickets online, in person or by telephone. To purchase tickets online, visit VirginiaSports.com/Tickets. In-person purchases can be made at the Virginia Athletics Ticket Office in Bryant Hall at Scott Stadium on weekdays between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Telephone purchases can be made by calling 1-800-542-UVA1 (8821) or locally at 434-924-UVA1 (8821).

Single-game tickets go on sale Aug. 7 and are $9 for reserved seats if available, $7 for adults and $5 for youth, seniors and faculty/staff. Group ticket orders of 20 or more tickets are $4.