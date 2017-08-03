 jump to example.com

Men’s soccer: UVA ranked No. 13 in preseason United Soccer Coaches Poll

Published Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017, 7:30 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

The UVA men’s soccer team enters the 2017 season ranked No. 13 in the annual preseason poll released by the United Soccer Coaches Association (formerly the NSCAA).

virginia soccerAfter advancing to the third round of the 2016 NCAA Tournament, Virginia returns 21 letterwinners this season, including six student-athletes who earned ACC honors last season, while welcoming another highly touted recruiting class. UVA has won seven national championships and 15 ACC titles and appeared in 36-consecutive NCAA tournaments – the longest current streak in the nation.

Led by 22nd-year head coach George Gelnovatch, Virginia will play 14 games at Klöckner Stadium this year including the season opener against Villanova on August 25. The Cavaliers will host preseason No. 4 North Carolina (Sept. 22) and No. 8 Syracuse (Sept. 8) at home while taking on preseason No. 10 Notre Dame (Sept. 29) and No. 17 Virginia Tech (Sept 15) on the road.

Virginia has two preseason exhibition matches at Klöckner Stadium: Wright State (Aug. 12), and Old Dominion (Aug. 15). The Cavaliers will play their final exhibition match at Georgetown on Aug. 19.

Virginia soccer season tickets are on sale and offer the best value. All fans can order season tickets online, in person or by telephone. To purchase tickets online, visit VirginiaSports.com/Tickets. In-person purchases can be made at the Virginia Athletics Ticket Office in Bryant Hall at Scott Stadium on weekdays between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Telephone purchases can be made by calling 1-800-542-UVA1 (8821) or locally at 434-924-UVA1 (8821).

Single-game tickets go on sale Aug. 7 and are $9 for reserved seats if available, $7 for adults and $5 for youth, seniors and faculty/staff. Group ticket orders of 20 or more tickets are $4.

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
Waynesboro YMCA swimmer excelling in pageant world
Warner, Moran introduce Senate bill to help eradicate dood deserts
Virginia Tech among five ACC teams ranked in preseason coaches poll
Barfield’s blast sinks Squirrels
American Federation of Teachers endorses Ralph Northam for governor
Herring, DARS remind Virginians of new law to aid fight adult financial exploitation
Kaine veterans bill passes House, Senate, heads to Trump for signature
Albemarle County receives achievement awards from National Association of Counties
US Foods to create 100 new jobs in Prince William County
Paramount Theater announces shows with Scotty McCreery, Kellie Pickler
McAuliffe signs executive directive launching Smart Cities workgroup
Call for Mildred W. Spicer Arts Fund nominations
P-Nats survive late scare in 6-5 win over Lynchburg
Squirrels win bullpen battle: Even series in 11
How to successfully implement new business ideas
Richmond to receive additional federal resources to fight opioid epidemic
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 