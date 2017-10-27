Men’s soccer: No. 13 Virginia suffers road loss at No. 18 Duke

No. 18 Duke (12-3-2, 4-3-1 ACC) used a second half goal in the 77th minute to edge No. 13 Virginia (10-3-3, 3-2-3), 1-0 at Koskinen Stadium. The win for the Blue Devils sealed the fourth seed in the upcoming ACC Tournament.

Duke freshman Daniel Wright scored his third goal of the season off passes from Max Moser and Brandon Williamson. Wright was able to slip a shot into the bottom right corner of the net for the eventual game-winning score. The shot for the Blue Devils was just their fourth on the night.

The loss to Duke was the first for Virginia since a 1-0 setback in Charlottesville back in 2009. The Cavaliers had been unbeaten against the Blue Devils in the previous eight meetings.

Virginia controlled possession and created quality chances in both halves. Senior Pablo Aguilar had two of his team-high four shots ring off the post. He attempted Virginia’s first shot of the game in the fourth minute that hit off Duke goalkeeper Will Pulisic, then off the right post. In the second half, his open look in the 84th minute just rung off the inside portion of the post.

In total, Virginia out-shot Duke 13-6, including an 8-5 advantage in the second half. The Cavaliers attempted four of the final six shots of the contest.

Pulisic made three saves to record his seventh shutout of the season. It marked the third time Virginia has been held scoreless this season.

Up Next: Virginia will be the No. 6 seed in the upcoming ACC Tournament and host Boston College on Wednesday Nov. 1 at Klöckner Stadium. Game time is slated for 7 p.m. and the match will air live on ACC Network Extra.

Additional Notes

-Virginia lost its first road game of the season and are now 1-1-2 away from Charlottesville in 2017.

-The Cavaliers are 41-37-10 all-time against the Blue Devils.

-Every regular season match against Duke since 2004 has been either been tied or decided by one goal.