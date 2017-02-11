 jump to example.com

Men’s lacrosse: UVA opens Tiffany era with a 16-15 win over No. 6 Loyola

Published Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, 8:40 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: crystalabbegraham@gmail.com
Phone: 540-949-6574

uva lacrosseIt was a wild finish at the Ridley Athletic Complex as 13 combined goals were scored in the fourth quarter, but No. 14 UVA (1-0) outlasted No. 6 Loyola (0-1), 16-15, on Saturday afternoon to open the Lars Tiffany era.

“It is an exciting day for Sean Kirwan, Kip Turner, Rocco Romero and myself,” said Tiffany. “It is exciting for us to implement this new system, to see the men embrace as they have in a great venue against a great team that was willing to play fast with us. The pace is something we believe in and that is how we are going to play moving forward.”

Virginia owned a 10-5 lead with 7:50 left in the third quarter when Zed Williams found Ryan Conrad for a Cavalier goal that capped a 6-0 UVA run. It took 45 seconds for Loyola to begin a 5-0 run of its own to tie the game, 10-10, with 12:57 left in the game.

Making his collegiate debut against Loyola, Dox Aitken went straight toward the cage and scored his third goal of the game with 12:19 left in the contest to halt the Greyhounds run, giving UVA the lead back, 11-10. Conrad scored unassisted at11:27 to give UVA a 12-10 advantage. Aitken and Conrad’s goals were the beginning of a 4-1 UVA, giving the Cavaliers a 14-11 lead. Aitken capped the run with his fourth goal of the game with 8:13 left to play.

The Greyhounds came roaring back with a 4-1 run of their own, tying the game at 15-15 after Graham Savio won a faceoff and sprinted toward the UVA cage with 2:59 left. Virginia wasted no time after winning the ensuing faceoff Williams dodged and flipped a pass behind his back to Conrad and the sophomore deposited the game’s final goal, lifting UVA to the 16-15 win.

A UVA turnover in the final seconds set up an opportunity for Loyola to tie the game. But Tanner Scales stripped Zack Sirico with three seconds left and Conrad picked up the ground ball as time expired.

Loyola started the game’s scoring with a Mike Perkins goal via an assist by Zach Sirico at 12:08 in the first quarter. Virginia responded with a 4-1 run to take a two-goal lead, 4-2. Aitken and Joe French each scored goals for UVA, while Jason Murphy and Michael Kraus capped the run. Kraus’ first collegiate goal came with 8:56 left in the first half.

The Greyhounds retaliated with a 3-0 run, taking a 5-4 lead. Loyola received goals from Brian Begley and one from Zirico. Savio capped the Loyola run with an unassisted goal with 6:14 left in the second quarter. Virginia held Loyola scoreless for the next 14:09, while the Cavaliers took a 10-5 lead, via a aforementioned 6-0 run.

The Virginia defense held Tewaaraton Trophy hopeful, Loyola’s Pat Spencer, to only two points on two fourth-quarter assists and a team-high four turnovers. “It was a heroic effort by Tanner Scales,” said Tiffany. Scales finished the game with six ground balls and two caused turnovers.

Nine Cavaliers scored goals, let by Aitken’s four. Twelve scored at least one point, led by freshman Michael Kraus’ two goals and three assists. Williams also had three assists to go with one goal. Williams and Scales led UVA with six ground balls. Making his first career start in the cage, Will Railey made 11 saves and picked up the win.

Tiffany becomes the sixth Virginia head coach to win his debate for the Cavaliers, joining Robert Fuller (1951), Robert Sandell (1955), Buddy Beardmore (1968), Jim Adams (1978) and Dom Starsia (1993).

Loyola won the battle of shots (43-40), ground balls (47-45) and faceoffs (18-17), while Virginia had more saves (11-5) and turnovers (21-18).

Virginia returns home on Saturday, Feb. 18 when Drexel comes to Klöckner Stadium. Faceoff is set for 1 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on the ACC Network Extra.

Discussion
 
Top News
 
a

Virginia Tourism announces Valentine's Day Instagram sweepstakes

The Virginia Tourism Corporation announces a Valentine's Day Instagram sweepstakes beginning Friday, Feb. 10 through Sunday, Feb. 19.

AG Herring argues against Trump immigration ban

AG Mark Herring made the nation's first arguments in court on why President Donald Trump's immigration ban should be stopped.

Street Knowledge with Chris Graham: UVA, Tech ready for another Clash

Chris Graham and Scott German preview Sunday's rematch between #12 UVA and Virginia Tech.

Two charged in connection with Augusta County rest area incident

A second individual has been charged in connection with an incident at an Augusta County rest area on Interstate 81.

Nelson County hit-and-run fatality investigation closed: No charges

'Hilleman' screening, discussion coming to Wayne Theatre

"Hilleman: A Perilous Quest to Save the World's Children" is screening at the Wayne Theatre in Waynesboro on Tuesday, Feb. 21.

Robotic surgery program expands options at Augusta Health

With the acquisition of a da Vinci Xi robotic surgery system, Augusta Health has begun offering robotic surgery as an option.

Poll: Americans now evenly divided on Trump impeachment

The Internet just about broke down two weeks ago when we reported that a third of Americans backed the impeachment of President Trump.

House passes amended 2016-2018 state budget

The Virginia House of Delegates passed an amended two-year state budget Thursday.

VDOT: Slush, snow for morning commute

Forecast winter weather in the Shenandoah Valley region may produce wet snow and slush for the morning commute.

 
Recent News
 

Your One-Stop Media Shop

Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 