Men’s lacrosse: No. 6 Virginia wins at High Point, 18-12

No. 6 Virginia (3-0) overcame an early deficit to pick up a road win against the High Point Panthers (0-4) on Tuesday night, 18-12, at Vert Stadium.

The Panthers started fast, opening the game on a 5-2 run as Virginia was unable to save a shot during the spurt. Dox Aitken and Michael Kraus cut it to 3-2 by 11:10 in the first, but a 3-0 HPU run forced UVA head coach Lars Tiffany to change goalies as he inserted freshman Alex Rode at 6:03 in the first.

Ian Laviano picked up some garbage on the crease and scored his first goal at 4:26 in the first, which started a 5-1 UVA run. The goal gave the Cavaliers their first lead of the game, 7-6, with 11:04 left in the second quarter. Laviano scored twice in the spurt, while Kraus scored and dished out two assists during the run. Matt Emery capped the streak with his first goal of the season on one of Kraus’ assists with 11:04 left in the first half.

UVA and High Point traded goals back and forth the rest of the half, as the game was knotted at 9-9 entering the intermission.

The Cavaliers started hot in the third quarter, opening on a 4-1 run, grabbing a 13-10 lead. Aitken, Kraus, Laviano and Matt Moore all scored goals during the spurt. Moore’s unassisted goal with 9:00 left in the third capped the run.

Asher Nolting snapped UVA’s run with a goal with 16 seconds left in the third period, cutting UVA’s lead to two goals, 13-11, heading into the fourth.

The nail in the coffin for High Point came while Aitken had a full-time served illegal body check penalty. HPU scored a man-up goal with 8:30 left in the game. Justin Schwenk went on to win back-to-back man-down faceoffs, both of which ended with UVA goals. Schwenk assisted the first UVA man-down goal with 8:24 left when Kraus scored. Then Schwenk called his own number at 8:24 after winning his second man-down faceoff. Schwenk’s goal gave UVA a 17-12 lead. Mike D’Amario capped the game with his unassisted goal at 3:21, finishing the scoring.

Virginia is back in action on Saturday when Princeton comes to Klöckner Stadium. Faceoff is set for 1 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on ACC Network Extra.





