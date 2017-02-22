 jump to example.com

Men’s lacrosse: No. 6 UVA cruises past Siena, 20-13

Published Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017, 12:34 am

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: crystalabbegraham@gmail.com
Phone: 540-949-6574

uva lacrosseTen different Cavaliers scored goals as No. 6 UVA (3-0) rolled to a 20-13 victory over the visiting Siena Saints (0-3) on Tuesday night, inside Klöckner Stadium.

“I felt like we were fortunate to have some really great goalie play today,” said Virginia head men’s lacrosse coach Lars Tiffany. “I thought Will [Railey] really stepped up. We had gone into pregame thinking we’d split goalies, but at the half Will had played really well and continued to play really well. The team defense in front of him wasn’t as stellar. It’s something we still have to continue to find.”

Virginia started out hot, opening the game on a 9-3 run. Zed Williams started the scoring on a Ryan Conrad helper 1:02 into the game. Michael Kraus scored back-to-back goals to put UVA up 3-0 after only 2:59 expired on the game clock.

Siena responded with three-straight goals to even the score, 3-3, with 5:29 left in the first quarter. After Brian Prunty scored for Siena to tie the game, the Saints didn’t score again for the next 8:07 and by that time Virginia reeled off six-straight goals to end that early 9-3 run. Ryan Lukacovic capped the Virginia sprint with 13:00 left in the second quarter.

“We are pouring gas on the fire at this point,” said Tiffany in regards to the offensive pace of play. “They [UVA players] really love to play this fast, frenzied style. We wanted to step on the gas even more so tonight and you saw that when we moved the ball to the offensive end. We don’t want to settle, we don’t want to sub and we want to make the opposing defensive coach uncomfortable the entire 60 minutes, and I thought we did a great job there.”

Virginia closed the first half with a narrow 4-3 margin to take a 13-5 lead into the intermission.

Siena used goals from Eric Munn, Chris Robertson and Keenan Cook to outscore UVA in the third quarter, 3-2. The fourth quarter UVA outscored Siena, 5-4 to punctuate the victory.

“Their goalie saw a lot of shots from us,” said Tiffany. “He started making some saves in that third quarter, keeping that score close when we could have really pushed further ahead. We just telling the guys to keep playing and to keep shooting, they have to start falling eventually and fortunately a few more did start falling in the fourth quarter.”

Virginia won the battle of the shots (52-42), ground balls (60-44) and saves (14-11). Faceoffs were tied (19-19) and Siena had more turnovers (19-15).

UVA was led by Williams’ game-high four goals and six points. Kraus had three goals and three assists to also lead UVA with six points. Joe French also added a hat-trick and collected one assist. UVA received the first career goals from Milan Murray, who finished with two. Cameron Stafford scored his first career UVA goal after transferring from Vermont where he scored 24 over the last two seasons for the Catamounts.

Virginia returns to action on Saturday when they travel to Philadelphia to face No. 17 Penn. Faceoff is set for 1 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on ESPN3.

Discussion
 
Top News
 
a

Fishburne Military School announces MacArthur Award Winner

Fishburne Military School announced the recipient of the 2017 General Douglas MacArthur Award for Leadership.

Augusta County man charged in weekend gun incident in Waynesboro

The Waynesboro Police Department has charged an Augusta County man after an early Saturday morning altercation erupted in gunfire near a city restaurant.

McAuliffe vetoes bill defunding Planned Parenthood

Governor Terry McAuliffe vetoed a bill that would restrict state and federal funding for women’s health providers like Planned Parenthood.

Fishburne Military School wrestlers advance to national championships

The Fishburne Military School wrestling team had an exceptional weekend at the VISAA State Wrestling Tournament.

Lumos Networks to be acquired by EQT Infrastructure

Lumos Networks has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by EQT Infrastructure.

Augusta Health making inroads into Lexington

Augusta Health has purchased a building in Lexington and plans to renovate it for a multi-specialty clinic and diagnostic facility.

Inside the Numbers: As London Perrantes goes, so goes UVA

London Perrantes needs some help. The riddle is figuring out where it’s going to come from.

AAA: Gas prices holding steady

Gas prices across the Mid-Atlantic region appear to be treading water as the consistent dip in prices seen for the past few weeks has begun to stall.

Street Knowledge with Chris Graham: Previewing UVA-UNC

Chris Graham previews the matchup between #14 UVA and #10 UNC in ACC Saturday Night Hoops.

Poll: Kaine with big leads in early look at 2018 U.S. Senate race

Sen. Tim Kaine has big leads on two possible big-name Republican challengers in an early, early look at his 2018 re-election race.

 
Recent News
 

Your One-Stop Media Shop

Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 